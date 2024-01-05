Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 preview confirms Yuji inherited a lethal weapon

Despite the unfortunate publication break week standing between them and the issue’s release, fans are nevertheless desperate to see Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 continue the story. While author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is infamous for having its fans in a chokehold, this claim rings as true as it possibly can contemporarily.

Heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, fans’ primary concern is the status of Hiromi Higuruma, whom Sukuna seemingly killed in the final moments of the prior installment. Likewise, the Executioner’s Sword's long-term status is yet another major worry for fans, especially with Yuji Itadori about to attack Sukuna with it.

While the actual release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 will likely clarify both points for fans, the editor’s preview for the upcoming release may have already teased those answers. According to this latest preview, it seems that Yuji has indeed “inherited” the Executioner’s Sword from Higuruma.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 could be setting Yuji up as inheriting yet another mentor’s will, in physical form

The preview and its implications explained

As mentioned above, this tease that Yuji has indeed inherited Higuruma’s Executioner’s Sword comes from the editor’s note preview for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248. While these notes are infamous for being misleading, especially as they relate to other series, they have also been known to foreshadow coming events accurately.

Likewise, if this tease from the editor’s note is indeed true, there are some exciting implications for the series' near future. For one, the Executioner’s Sword remains the best chance at rescuing Megumi Fushiguro, and its continued existence means there is still hope for Megumi’s return. Given Megumi’s status as a fan-favorite character, this is obviously incredibly significant.

Yuji having the Executioner’s Sword in and throughout Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 would also likely delay the full explanation and use of his new Cursed Technique. While Yuji will likely use the Executioner’s Sword when he can, his main focus will obviously be hitting Sukuna with the Sword to rescue Megumi and end the fight.

There’s also the fact that the Sword’s continued existence could have major implications on what fans know about Cursed Energy, Domain Expansions, and more if Higuruma is dead. Should the Executioner’s Sword be able to continue existing despite the death of Higuruma, whose Technique birthed it, the weapon becomes one of the most powerful in the series.

However, the more likely route for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 to take in that regard is to reveal that Higuruma is still alive and barely clinging to life. This creates further drama, giving Yuji a countdown for how long he has with the Sword before it expires. Fans will also be sucked into the fight, given Higuruma’s status as a fan-favorite character.

While Higuruma can heal himself with the Reverse Cursed Technique, it’ll likely be said that he lacks the energy even to begin the process as it stands currently. To have Higuruma heal himself would invalidate the sacrifice and passing of the torch to Yuji, as seen in the previous issue. As a result, it seems that Yuji will indeed inherit the Executioner’s Sword, but only for a limited and brief amount of time.

