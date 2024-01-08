Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Major spoilers to expect

With Hiromi Higuruma’s apparent death at the forefront of readers’ minds, fans of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series can’t wait for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248. Fans are likewise desperately searching every corner of the internet for any leaks or spoilers they can find on the upcoming release’s events.

Unfortunately, due to the looming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine publication break, fans currently have no verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, there is a slight chance that these verifiable leaks are made available during the publication break week rather than in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248’s actual release week.

While exciting, there are a few key aspects and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 that fans can count on being present even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers. Unfortunately, one such development is Sukuna’s survival of Yuji’s use of the Executioner’s Sword despite the seemingly perfect timing it was handed off to him with.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 likely to see Sukuna survive the Executioner’s Sword to set up his duel with Yuji

Major spoilers to expect

Tragically, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is likely to open with the confirmation of Hiromi Higuruma’s death. While there is certainly a chance he survives, given he was able to learn the Reverse Cursed Technique just moments prior, it seems unlikely that he lives through the battle with Sukuna.

Likewise, his dying gamble seems destined to fail as well, with Sukuna likely to dodge Yuji’s attack with the Executioner’s Sword at the last possible second. In turn, the Executioner’s Sword will also likely fade if Higuruma is indeed dead, forcing Yuji to begin dueling Sukuna in a one-on-one fight as fans have been greatly anticipating.

If this is the case, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 should finally give fans an explanation as to what Yuji’s new apparent Cursed Technique is. Having been shrouded in mystery since he and Higuruma began fighting Sukuna, it makes sense to give fans a breakdown of exactly what Yuji can do and why he has a chance as the one-on-one starts.

This explanation will likely come as Sukuna and Yuji begin fighting, with the two unlikely to waste any time chatting before going at one another. This will also make the explanation itself easier to digest by going step-by-step through each aspect and use of what appears to be Yuji’s Cursed Technique.

However, neither party is likely to get a significant advantage over the other by Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248’s end. Instead, their fight will likely be done at a slower pace in order to fully explain Yuji’s abilities and present why he’s a good match for Sukuna.

Likewise, some explanation will likely be given as to how Sukuna is able to counter the Cursed Technique as he learns more about it and begins compensating for its use.

The issue’s final moments will likely see the two standing off after each getting a string of attacks in, with Sukuna likely angry that Yuji is able to actually stand against him. Meanwhile, Yuji will likely close out the chapter with some promise to defeat or surpass Sukuna in the final panel(s).

