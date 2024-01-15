7th Time Loop anime Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese networks. Following its release, the episode will be available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel in English subs.

The previous episode of the anime saw Rishe Weitnzer accepting Arnold Hein's marriage proposal under a few conditions, one of which was letting her live a lax life in the Kingdom. The episode beautifully captured Rishe and Arnold's dynamics, and fans cannot wait to see more of them in the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3.

7th Time Loop anime Episode 3 release date and times for all regions

As mentioned earlier, the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3 will stick to the usual release schedule and will be released on January 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels, following the usual schedule. Anime enthusiasts can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode on streaming platforms at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 21 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, January 21 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 21 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, January 21 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 21 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, January 21 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 21 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 21 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 22 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3

Rishe collects herbs in episode 2 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Fans worldwide can catch the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup, following the episode's broadcast on Japanese networks.

Besides Crunchyroll, anime enthusiasts from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Myanmar, Brunei, Nepal, Bhutan, and other countries can stream the 7th Time Loop anime on Muse Asia's YouTube channel free of cost.

Recap of 7th Time Loop anime Episode 2

Episode 2 begins with Rishe Imgard Weitzner rejecting Arnold Hein's marriage proposal after being taken aback by the situation. However, she later accepts it under a few conditions. One of the primary conditions was to let her live a lax and peaceful life as the Queen.

She also made Arnold vow that he wouldn't raise even a finger at her. After accepting all of her conditions, the Crown Prince takes Rishe to his kingdom. On their way, a few bandits attack their chariot and wound several Knights of the Galkhein Kingdom.

Rishe on her way to Galkhein (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Arnold takes the matter into his own hands and defeats the bandits. However, it is revealed that the bandits' swords were smeared with a specific poison that paralyzed the wounded knights. Rishe inspects the poisons and informs Arnold that she can make the antidote.

Seeing the knights skeptical, she cuts her own arm with the poisonous blade and applies the ointment to reveal that it's not dangerous. Rishe's actions and feats perplex Arnold, who thanks her in the end.

While conversing with the Rishe, Arnold mentions that he told his father, the King of Galkhein, that he had "stolen" the Duke's Daughter, who was already betrothed to a Crown Prince, simply because he liked her. As such, she was like a "hostage".

Arnold thanks Rishe in episode 2 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

This particular thought excited Rishe because being a hostage means she doesn't have to work. Later, the duo arrives at Galkhein. Rishe fixes up the guest room using her experience as a servant, and she also guides a local servant who was bullied by her peers.

In the evening, the Duke's daughter tells Arnold how much she admired Galkhein and its people. As for Arnold, he's still perplexed by Rishe's abilities. However, it was exactly those qualities in Rishe that he found desirable. The episode ended with him breaking one of the conditions by touching the pink-haired heroine's cheeks.

What to expect in the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3?

Rishe and Arnold, as seen together in Episode 2 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The latest episode has set the tone for the rest of the series, with Rishe Weitzner arriving at the Galkhein kingdom with Arnold after accepting his marriage proposal. As such, fans can expect the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3 to explore the Duke's daughter's stay in this new kingdom and adjust to her new life.

Additionally, the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 3 may introduce Rishe's companions, whom she met in her previous lives. Besides, the episode may also reveal the Crown Prince's father, the King of Galkhein. Overall, fans can expect another wholesome episode next week.

