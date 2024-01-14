On January 14, 2024, a New Year special livestream was held for Rascal Does Not Dream anime, where the first promotional video for the University Arc's anime adaptation was revealed. Notably, the anime's voice actors, Kaito Ishikawa, Yurika Kubo and Asami Seto, unveiled the PV, heightening fans' anticipation.

Rascal Does Not Dream anime is based on the light novel series by Hajime Kamoshida (author) and Keiji Mizoguchi (illustrator). At the moment, the light novel has published 13 volumes under the Dengeki Bunko imprint.

The upcoming anime, covering the University Arc, will delve into the college lives of Sakuta Azusagawa and Mai Sakurajima.

Rascal Does Not Dream anime: University Arc's first PV showcases Mai in his college years

The previously announced Rascal Does Not Dream anime: University Arc unveiled its first teaser trailer on Sunday, January 14, 2024, during a New Year special livestream. Later, it was shared by the anime's X (formerly Twitter) handle and website.

Interestingly, the voice actors for the Rascal Does Not Dream anime, namely, Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa), Yurika Kubo (Kaede Azusagawa) and Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima) were the ones to share the promotional video with the viewers.

Notably, the teaser trailer highlights Mai Sakurajima standing in front of an institution on a sun-glazed day, with sakura petals falling from the trees. The short video then transitions to Mai sitting on a desk, wearing a white dress.

Mai, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Interestingly, this scene serves as the animated version of the announcement key visual, drawn by the Aobuta light novel's original illustrator, Keiji Mizoguchi.

Accompanied by a flute-inspired OST, the short teaser trailer beautifully captures the mood and heightens the anticipation for the release of Rascal Does Not Dream anime's University arc.

Unfortunately, neither the PV nor the staff present during the live stream revealed anything about the series' release date, additional cast, staff or other details regarding the anime's production.

Mai in Bunny Girl Senpai anime (Image via Cloverworks)

However, it's almost confirmed that Kaito Ishikawa and Asami Seto will reprise their roles as Sakuta Azusagawa and Mai Sakurajima, respectively, in Rascal Does Not Dream anime's University arc. Other cast members may also return if the studio decides.

Besides the promotional video, the live stream unveiled a visual for the franchise's "Rascal Does Not Dream of a School Memory-Aobuta Exhibition" event, which has been scheduled to be held from March 12, 2024, to March 24, 2024, at the eighth floor of Matsuya Ginza in Tokyo, Japan.

Other than Tokyo, this exhibition event will also take place in Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka. The event visual features Mai Sakurajima, wearing a gorgeous sleeveless blue dress. Undoubtedly, she looks radiant in this visual, which is drawn by Keiji Mizoguchi.

Mai Sakurajima, as seen in an event visual (Image via @aobuta_anime/X)

The University arc of Rascal Does Not Dream anime will likely adapt four light novels, from 10 to 13. As mentioned earlier, the anime will explore the college lives of Sakuta and Mai and unravel a different aspect of them.

As not much has been revealed thus far, fans can expect the anime's staff to provide more details regarding the release date, cast and staff at a later date.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.