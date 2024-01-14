"Ruin incarnate": My Hero Academia fans praise art portraying Shigaraki as he deserves

My Hero Academia Chapter 411, released on January 5, 2024, solidified Shigaraki as one of Shonen's most menacing villains. This pivotal chapter showcased his heightened destructive nature, surpassing All For One's powers. Additionally, a recent artwork by @Crain1Art on Twitter perfectly encapsulated Shigaraki's menacing aura, becoming the talk of the fandom.

The artwork skillfully portrayed Shigaraki's intimidating mannerisms, adding a new layer to the character's allure. As fans anticipate the intense showdown between Shigaraki and Deku, combining the latest chapter and striking artwork heightens the excitement within the My Hero Academia community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Reader's discretion is advised.

My Hero Academia: Fans' overwhelming appreciation of Shigaraki

Expand Tweet

@Crain1Art's recent artwork of Shigaraki in My Hero Academia brilliantly captures the character's raw carnage and menacing aura. The attention to detail and artistic skill showcased by Crain Art perfectly encapsulates what fans love about Shigaraki, adding a new dimension to the appreciation for this iconic villain.

Fans of My Hero Acade­mia gravitate towards Tomura Shigaraki as he is a complex characte­r. Unlike typical anime villains, Shigaraki doesn't have­ ethical excuses for his de­eds. He free­ly displays a profound dislike for everything.

Expand Tweet

His genuine concern for the League of Villains and occasional camaraderie with his team members provide a layer of humanity to his misanthropic exterior. Fans appreciate his unique evolution from the struggling early days of the League of Villains to becoming a formidable threat to the Hero Society.

Shigaraki's backstory, marked by a traumatic childhood and a connection to the great hero Nana Shimura, delves into dark and emotional territory rarely explored in shonen anime.

The accidental death of his family and subsequent influence by All For One add complexity to his character, making him more than a typical antagonist. Additionally, his relatability to the average gamer and his constant use of gaming puns endear him to fans.

Fan reaction to the new artwork

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

@Crain1Art's recent Shigaraki artwork has captivated My Hero Academia fans, earning him the title of "Ruin Incarnate." This is attributed to Shigaraki's overwhelming destruction during the War arc, where he claimed the lives of numerous pro-heroes and decimated entire cities.

Fans are in awe of how the artist perfectly encapsulated Shigaraki's aura, prompting some to suggest potential Solo Leveling artwork, given the intense moments in the ongoing anime adaptation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, fans desire the artist to explore Itachi from Naruto, as they believe the skillful portrayal of Shigaraki's essence could bring a unique perspective to other iconic characters. My Hero Academia chapter 412 will be released on January 21, 2024, and available on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 411, Shigaraki's destructive capabilities are elevated as he absorbs the 'Danger Sense' quirk from the fourth OFA user. This surpasses even All For One's powers. The chapter unveils Shigaraki's intent to hunt down and absorb all vestiges, posing a grave threat.

Expand Tweet

Despite Deku's attempts with a new move, Shigaraki gains the upper hand, expressing his desire to turn everything into a wasteland, starting with Mount Fuji. As Shigaraki becomes the ultimate antagonist, the stage is set for a fierce showdown. Fans eagerly await the outcome of this pivotal battle in the upcoming chapters.