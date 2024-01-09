7th Time Loop anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The 7th Time Loop anime has become a fervent topic of discussion following its sensational debut on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 7:15 am PT. Embedded with the themes of fantasy, romance, and a dash of intrigue, the anime has already captivated thousands of anime enthusiasts.

Given that an episode has already aired, fans want to know the full release schedule of this fantasy romance anime. According to the reports, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Married Life to Her Enemy! has been slated for a general 12-episode run (single cour) from January 7, 2024, to March 24, 2024, releasing each episode weekly on Sundays.

How many episodes will there be in 7th Time Loop anime

As mentioned earlier, the 7th Time Loop anime is slated to release 12 episodes in Season 1. The first episode officially premiered on January 7, 2024, generating a solid response in the anime community. The full release schedule for the anime is given below.

Episode Number Date Release Timings (JST/PT/GMT/IST) January 7, 2024 Episode 1 (Released) 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 January 14, 2024 Episode 2 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 January 21, 2024 Episode 3 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 January 28, 2024 Episode 4 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 February 4, 2024 Episode 5 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 February 11, 2024 Episode 6 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 February 18, 2024 Episode 7 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 February 25, 2024 Episode 8 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 March 3, 2024 Episode 9 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 March 10, 2024 Episode 10 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 March 17, 2024 Episode 11 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30 March 24, 2024 Episode 12 23:30/7:15/15:15/19:30

The above table shows the complete release schedule for the anime. However, the date and time of the episodes are subject to change if the anime's official staff announces them in the future.

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime

Rishe in one of her previous lives (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can catch the latest episodes of the 7th Time Loop anime on the Crunchyroll platform. Besides Crunchyroll, Muse Asia has also acquired the series' streaming rights.

Therefore, fans from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal, Thailand, and Brunel can watch the anime's latest episodes on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel for free.

The anime's cast and staff

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Kazuya Iwata is at the helm of affairs at the joint production of Studio KAI and Hornets, along with Toko Machida, the series' script composer. Kenichi Onuki is listed as the show's character designer, while Satoshi Hono and Ryunosuke Kasai are composing the music.

Shunichi Toki has performed the opening song, Another Birthday, while The Binary rock band has sung the ending theme track, Kienai. The titular anime also features a stellar cast, with Ikumi Hasegawa lending his skills as the voice actor of Rishe Wetsner Imgard and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Arnold Hein.

Besides them, the anime's voice cast includes Marya Ise as Theodore, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Kaine, Shunichi Toki as Oliver, Daisuke Ono as Michelle, and Katsumi Fukuhara as Kyle. No details regarding additional cast members have arrived as of this writing.

The plot of the 7th Time Loop anime

Arnold and Rishe, as seen in the 7th Time Loop anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Better known as the 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, the fantasy anime is based on author Touko Amekawa and illustrator Wan Hachipisu's light novel series of the same name.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the light novel series in English, and they describe the plot as the following:

"Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy."

It adds:

"But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince...the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.