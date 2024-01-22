10 romance anime where couples marry at the end

Today, the sheer number of romance anime series present gives fans plenty of choice when it comes to the themes they wish to explore in this medium. There are numerous shows which have a bittersweet ending, some that end on a tragic note, and some that end with main characters coming together.

Romance anime is so popular not only because it is a rollercoaster of emotions but also because it is relatable - something that most people have experienced in their lifetime. When fans embark on this rollercoaster of emotions, there’s no better way to end the series than the main characters ending up together. Here are some of the most popular anime series which ends with the main character marrying.

Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu and 9 other romance anime where the couple gets married

1) Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu

Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu poster showcasing the protagonist (Image via Studio Barcelona)

The story of this anime series follows the protagonist, Nogizaka Haruka. She is the typical model student at a prestigious school. She is extremely beautiful, always receives good grades, and has a ton of friends. However, her secret is that she is an Otaku (someone who obsesses over anime and manga) and would do anything to hide it from her peers.

However, an unexpected encounter with a boy leads to her secret being revealed. She befriends him and he promises to keep her secret. This friendship develops into a romantic relationship and the main character gets married in the end.

2) Tsuki ga Kirei

A still from Tsuki ga Kirei showcasing the protagonists (Image via Feel)

Tsuki ga Kirei is one the most popular romance anime series that follows the story of two middle school children. A boy who is a writer, comes across a track and field athlete, who happens to be his new classmate. The two are quick to find comfort in each other initially.

They develop feelings and soon realize that love might be comforting, but it certainly isn’t easy. While they are head over heels in love, a strange feeling of anxiety and heartache follows. Despite all the hurdles on their way, the couple eventually fell in love and married each other towards the end of the show.

3) Myself; Yourself

Key visual of Myself; Yourself showcasing the protagonists (Image via Doga Kobo)

This romance anime revolves around Sana Hidaka, who is forced to bid farewell to his closest friends owing to his parents’ business plans. After a couple of years, Sana returns to his hometown, and more importantly, to his friends who were incredibly important to him.

To his surprise, he realizes his friends are no longer the people they used to be and seem to have changed quite a bit. He wades through uncertainties and various hurdles to restore his friendship. In the end, he ends up marrying Nanaka, who was one of his closest friends in his hometown.

4) Itazura na Kiss (ItaKiss)

A still from Itazura na Kiss romance anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After an incredibly bizarre chain of events, Kotoko, the protagonist of this romance anime, is forced to share a roof with another student. This student is none other Naoki Irie, one of the smartest students in Japan. She is in love with him, but at first it seems like another case of unrequited love.

Pairing that with a meddlesome mother and her chaotic friends, it initially didn’t look too good for Kotoko. However, after an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, Kotoko and Irie end up marrying each other. This is a great romance anime that blends comedic scenes seamlessly into the story.

5) Maison Ikkoku

Poster of the Maison Ikkoku anime series featuring the protagonists (Image via Studio Deen)

Maison Ikkoku is a romance anime series from the '80s that explores one’s ability to move on after a failed relationship. Godai, who lives in a boarding house known as Maison Ikkoku, decides to move out after enduring his noisy and eccentric neighbors for years. However, he changes his mind after he encounters a beautiful woman named Otonashi, who resides in the same boarding house.

She is someone who is still trying to heal from the pain of losing her husband. Despite her husband’s death, Otonashi slowly finds a way to move on and eventually ends up marrying Godai towards the end of the series after his patient and repetitive efforts.

6) Amagami SS

Key visual of the Amagami SS anime series featuring the protagonist and other female deuteragonists (Image via AIC)

Amagami SS is a rather unique romance anime series in comparison to other entries on the list. This is because the anime title has numerous endings, in which each ending features a different love interest.

It begins with the protagonist’s date standing him up on Christmas Eve, making it extremely difficult for him to express his true feelings after that. This show is about how the character comes out of his shell and each ending pairs the protagonist with a different girl. In the anime, he is shown to have married Haruka Morishima as well as other love interests in each of the endings.

7) Quintessential Quintuplets

Key visual of the romance anime series featuring the Nanako quintuplets (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The story of Quintessential Quintuplets revolves around Futaro Uesugi, who is tasked with tutoring the Nanako quintuplets. They are quite poor in academics, and it is his job to ensure that the quintuplets do well in the upcoming exam. However, as time progresses, the quintuplets wreak havoc, create situations that delay the tutoring, and continue to involve him in their personal lives.

He is caught in a web of romantic interests and eventually goes on to marry one of them - Yotsuba Nanako. While this romance anime has a surplus of fan service, the character interactions and emotions portrayed through the characters make it an interesting watch.

8) Tonikaku Kawaii (Tonikawa)

A still from Tonikaku Kawaii involving the main characters (Image via Seven Arcs)

This is a rather strange story of a boy who had his entire life planned out. He got good grades, was all set for competitive exams and was a distinguished person overall. It all changed when he came across a beautiful girl, and while he was caught up in the moment, a truck nearly took his life.

The girl managed to save his life. However, in an extremely injured state, he was bewitched by her beauty and forced his body to move. He was determined to converse with the girl and confess his feelings towards her. The girl accepted his proposal, only on the condition that he marries her. The pacing is decent and character writing is good enough for fans to stay engaged till the end of the show.

9) Fushigi Yuugi

A key visual of Fushigi Yuugi featuring Tomahame and Miaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fushigi Yuugi is an Isekai romance anime series which also blends mythological elements. The main character is forced into another world, where she is the prophesied savior and priest of the God Suzaku. Desperate to return to the original world, the protagonist, Miaka, accepts this quest and aims to collect all Celestial Warriors and summon Suzaku, which in turn would grant her any wish.

She ends up marrying the real-world Suzaku Warrior incarnate Taka. In the other world, he was Tamahome, the man who bore the Chinese symbol on his forehead.

10) Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai (We Never Learn)

A still from the romance anime series featuring the main characters (Image via Silver and Arvo Animation)

Much like Amagami SS, this romance anime series also has various endings. This show is about Nariyuki, who is a tutor tasked with improving the grades of some of the academically weaker students. Joining him is Mafuyu Kirisu who is also a teacher, and happened to be a student of Nariyuki’s father.

In one of the numerous endings, Mafuyu and Nariyuki end up together and get married after receiving the blessings of their family and friends. This is a rather wholesome show with a few happy endings that fans can enjoy.

These are some of the most popular romance shows that feature a happy ending. Most entries mentioned on this list have a light-hearted atmosphere and pairing that with a happy ending makes for an enjoyable viewing experience.

