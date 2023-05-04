Quintessential Quintuplets anime special announced for Summer 2023

The official website of Quintessential Quintuplets anime special revealed on Thursday, May 4, 2023, that the special would be coming later this summer. The special, which shares the same title as the mainline series except for the addition of “~” at the end of the title, will be available on both television and in theaters in Japan during the summer.

The new Quintessential Quintuplets special will also feature the voice actors behind the quintuplets performing the opening and ending theme songs of the season. These songs will also get a CD release, which will also include songs from two different video games that are based on the franchise.

What's more exciting is that the upcoming special will adapt new material not previously seen in either television anime season nor the franchise’s film. As it happens, Quintessential Quintuplets fans are ecstatic about the latest news and can’t wait to see what’s in store when the special premieres later this summer.

Quintessential Quintuplets anime special set to premiere on television and movie theaters in Summer 2023

Quintessential Quintuplets was created as an original manga series that was written and illustrated by Negi Haruba. The series began in August 2017 and ended in February 2020. The series was published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine for the entirety of its run, which concluded before the second season of the series premiered.

The latest special is set to adapt stories from the original source material manga that has not yet appeared in the previous anime projects. As mentioned above, these projects consist of two television anime seasons and one film. The first season premiered in January 2019, the second season in January 2021, and the film opened in Japanese theaters in May, 2022.

The aforementioned film served as the finale for the mainline story, considering it did not having been enough remaining source material to do a full-fledged television anime season. However, given the announcement of the upcoming special, it seems not everything was adapted in the three official projects.

The upcoming anime special is set to screen in Japanese theaters for three weeks starting on July 14, 2023. While it’s been specified that the special will be coming to television at some point during this summer, it’s unknown exactly when this will happen. However, given the announcement of a theatrical release date and time in theaters, it’ll presumably air on television after the theatrical run is up.

As mentioned above, the special will feature opening and ending themes performed by the cast for the quintuplets. This includes Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Taketatsu, Miku Ito, Ayane Sakura, and Inori Minase. They will perform the opening theme Gotobun no Mirai (Five Equal Futures) and the ending theme Takaramono (Treasure).

