Blue Exorcist season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Blue Exorcist season 3 has generated a huge buzz in the anime community after its premiere on January 7, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The latest season has marked the franchise's return after seven long years, adapting the Illuminati Saga from Kazue Kato's manga series.

With four episodes released thus far, the franchise's third installment has already become the talk of the town. Studio VOLN, the new production studio for the anime has done an excellent job in terms of bringing alive the iconic moments from the manga.

As a result, the curiosity around Blue Exorcist season 3 has become fever-pitch, leading fans to look for the sequel's complete release schedule. They would like to know that the series has been slated for a 12-episode run from January 7, 2024, to March 24, 2024. Follow along with this article for the anime's complete release schedule, and more.

How many episodes will Blue Exorcist season 3 have?

Blue Exorcist season 3 will air 12 episodes in total based on its home media or Blu-ray & DVD release. As stated earlier, the supernatural anime premiered on January 7, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese channels.

Four episodes have been released as of this writing, with episode 5 slated to premiere on February 4, 2024, at the usual times. The full release schedule for Blue Exorcist season 3 is mentioned below.

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 The World’s Astir January 7, 2024 Episode 2 Where Secrets Are January 14, 2024 Episode 3 True Cross Academy January 21, 2024 Episode 4 Insider January 28, 2024 Episode 5 Destiny February 4, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 11, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 18, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 25, 2024 Episode 9 TBA March 3, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 10, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 17, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 24, 2024

Although the table shows the complete release schedule for the anime, it should be noted that the dates mentioned are subject to change if the studio/staff announces them in the future.

Moreover, while the anime airs its episodes on Sunday, most fans outside Japan can watch the same episodes on Saturday due to varying time zones.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode breakdown archive in chronological order

Rin Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Where to watch Blue Exorcist season 3

Mephisto Pheles, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist season 3 airs every Sunday on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other channels at 12:30 am JST. Anime enthusiasts outside Japan, however, can catch the episodes on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, iQIYI, and other platforms in selected countries.

The cast and staff for the anime

Rin and his friends, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Under the production of Studio VOLN, the anime is helmed by Daisuke Yoshida. Toshiya Ono is composing the series' scripts, while Yurie Oohigashi is listed as the character designer. On the other hand, Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the anime's music.

J-rock band UVERworld has returned to perform the anime's opening theme, Eye's Entry, while Ima Mulasaki has sung the ending theme, Gakkyuu Nishi. The supernatural anime also sees the returning cast, with Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rin Okumura and Jun Fukuyama as Yukio Okumura.

Other cast members are Eri Kitamura as Izumo, Hiroshi Kamiya as Mephisto, Rina Sato as Shura, Kazuya Nakai as Ryuji, Yuki Kaji as Konekomaru, Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi, Koki Uchiyama as Lucifer, and others.

About the Blue Exorcist season 3 plot

The eagerly anticipated Blue Exorcist season 3 covers volumes 10 to 15 from Kazue Kato's manga and adapts the famous Illuminati Saga. In other words, the latest installment covers the Academy Seven Wonders arc and the Illuminati arc.

Season 3 delves into the mysteries surrounding the secret organization known as the Illuminati, which wants to merge Assiah and Gehenna. Led by the King of Light, Lucifer, the Illuminati will stop at nothing to realize their plans.

Besides that, the season also explores Izumo Kamiki's tragic backstory, especially her relationship with her mother and sister. While the season is less focused on Rin Okumura, it nonetheless showcases his abilities better than ever.

