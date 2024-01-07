Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1: Mephisto's real identity is revealed as Rin helps his classmate

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 premiered on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 12:30 am JST, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. The episode saw the return of beloved characters, such as Rin Okumura, Yukio Okumura, Mephisto, and others.

As expected, the highly anticipated sequel commenced the adaptation from chapter 38 of Kazue Kato's manga, exploring Mephisto's real identity, and Rin's stance on helping out his classmate who had begun seeing demons.

Although the episode shuffled the events from the manga, Studio VOLN's production was outstanding. Overall, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 kickstarted the season on a great note.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 highlights: Rin promises to help his classmate

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 begins with a short explanation of Exorcists in general before shifting the focus to Rin Okumura attending a class at the True Cross Academy. Amid the lecture, he sees a demon passing by.

At that moment, Rin notices his classmate, Makoto Godain showing signs of discomfort. He realized that the boy may have gained the ability to see demons. As such, he inquires and finds out that Makoto has been seeing demons ever since the summer vacation ended.

As an exorcist apprentice, Rin decides to help out his classmate. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 then time skips a day ahead and sees the protagonist meet his friends at the True Cross Academy.

Rin and Makoto as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

While checking his locker, Rin Okumura finds a letter. The intricate envelope gave him the impression that it was a love letter from a secret crush. However, on closer inspection, it was revealed that the sender was Mephisto, the Chairman of the Academy.

According to the letter, Rin Okumura's execution was being put on hold. He also invited the Exorcist apprentice to his mansion at a specific time, dressed in formal attire. As Rin and his friends begin to discuss the contents of the letter, they hear a sharp cry from Makoto in the hallway.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 then reveals Makoto being attacked by a low-level demon. Rin rushes to help him and demonstrates his demonic power to scare the demon away.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1: Mephisto reveals his actual identity

Later in the episode, the exorcist apprentice asks his friends whether they have a solution to Makoto's problem, which they don't. He then decides to ask Mephisto, since he was going to his mansion.

However, after reaching Mephisto's mansion, Rin learns a shocking fact. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 reveals that Mephisto Pheles' real name is Samael, the Demon King of Time.

Mephisto as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

He has been using the name Mephisto Pheles for over 200 years in Assiah. In Gehenna, however, he's famous as the second-in-command and as a member of the Demon Royal Family, Baal.

Samael brings Rin's consciousness with him to Gehenna and showcases the disparity between their strengths. Even though Rin Okumura was Satan's son, he warns him not to get carried away just because he defeated the Impure King.

Mephisto speaking to Rin (Image via Image via Studio VOLN)

Later, Mephisto/Samael brings the protagonist's consciousness back to Assiah and promises to help him with Makoto's problem, provided he completes an assignment.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 then features a moment between the two brothers, Rin and Yukio Okumura. The former bickers about Mephisto not outrightly giving him the eyedrops to help Makoto. Yukio doesn't say much but mentions how simple his brother is.

Rin and his friends receive their task in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1

Rin as seen in the anime (Image via Image via Studio VOLN)

The next day, Mephisto Pheles appears before Rin and his friends and asks them to deal with demons infesting the school. For the assignment, he chooses a specific family portrait that makes anyone who sees it fall ill.

Without any proper plan, Rin charges at the portrait and slices it in half with his Koma sword. However, this leads to them getting entrapped inside a barrier.

The demon as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Fortunately, Konekomaru discovers that the demon is a shapeshifter. He pinpoints the demon's weakness and guides everyone to attack several family portraits at once. Together, Rin and his friends emerge victorious.

Following this, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 changes the location to Yemen and sees Arthur and Lewin Light investigating a case on the Impure Princess' return.

Arthur (left) and Light (right) as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Since he couldn't defeat the Impure King in Japan, Arthur demonstrates his strength as a Paladin to decimate the Impure Princess and assert his authority. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 then shows Rin giving Makoto the eye drops.

He assures him that he won't see the demons once he uses the medicine. Before Rin leaves, Makoto asks him about his tail. The protagonist informs him that he's a half-demon.

Rin Okumura in episode 1 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Outside, Rin's friends were waiting for him to go to a Monja party. Ecstatic, the exorcist apprentice joins them. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 ends with Mephisto's monologue on the blurring boundaries between Assiah and Gehenna.

