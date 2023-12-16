Blue Exorcist Season 3 unveils new trailer, visual, and more at Jump Festa 2024

Blue Exorcist Season 3 has shared a new trailer and story visual ahead of its premiere on January 6, 2024, at the Jump Festa 2024. The highly anticipated event hosted a special stage for Kazue Kato's series on December 16, 2023.

Besides the new PV and key visual, other information regarding the series has also arrived. The eagerly-awaited Blue Exorcist Season 3, which has been named the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, will follow Kazue Kato's eponymous manga series and cover the Shimane Illuminati arc.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 reveals new trailer, story visual, and additional cast at Jump Festa 2024

Jump Festa 2024 hosted a special stage for the Blue Exorcist, where the voice actors for Rin Okumura (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Yukio Okumura (Jun Fukuyama), Shiemi Moriyama (Kana Hanazawa), and Izumo Kamiki (Eri Kitamura) revealed a new trailer and key visual for the Shimane Illuminati Saga.

The promotional video highlights the key events from the upcoming Blue Exorcist season 3, featuring all the main characters, such as the Okumura brothers, Shiemi, Mephisto, Michael Gedoin, Lucifer, Izumo, Renzo, Ryuji, and others.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Additionally, the short clip revealed the names of the additional cast and their voice actors. Tomokazu Seki, the renowned voice behind Rin Itoshi from the Blue Lock and Gilgamesh from the Fate series, voices Lewin Light.

On the other hand, Koki Uchiyama, the voice actor of Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia, is set to play Lucifer, while Ikkaku's (Bleach) Seiyuu (voice actor), Nobuyuki Hiyama, stars as the antagonist, Michael Gedoin, in the upcoming anime.

The new story visual for Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Besides the trailer, the Blue Exorcist stage at Jump Festa 2024 unveiled a new story visual, depicting a lighthearted moment shared by the Okumura brothers and their friends.

Additional information unveiled at the Blue Exorcist panel

A still from the Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Other than the key visual and trailer, the Jump Festa 2024 shared details regarding an upcoming game, titled Alterna Welt: Blue Exorcist Another Story. Video footage of the game was shown at the event, and it was mentioned that the game will be available on iOS, Android, and Windows from Summer 2024.

The short clip also exhibited the Okumura brothers fighting against a dragon. Comments from author Kazue Kato were also shared at the Jump Festa 2024. The Blue Exorcist's author mentions how excited she is for the next year and also discloses her hectic schedule.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Additionally, she shared a special illustration featuring the Okumura brothers, Shiemi and Izumo. The picture shows the characters wearing luxurious clothes for the special event. Moreover, the voice actors present in the panel unveiled the cover image for the manga's 30th volume.

They also engaged the audience with interesting AR activities, asking them to raise their armbands to exorcise demons and zombies. Furthermore, the panel also discussed the plot for the Blue Exorcist season 3 anime, mentioning how it will showcase Izumo's past.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

The event also saw the voice actors share their favorite moments from the manga. Overall, the Blue Exorcist stage certainly lit up Jump Festa 2024 with a blend of discussion and AR events. That said, many anime-only fans may say that the stage might have spoiled several key moments from the upcoming season.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.