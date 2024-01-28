Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 review: Mash passes the first round as Carpaccio Luo-yang gets introduced

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 was eventful as it not only saw the end of the first round but also introduced the arc's secondary antagonist Carpaccio Luo-yang. With the anime setting up the second round, the characters might soon be having a problem.

The anime's previous episode saw Max Land help Mash clear the first round of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. While Max wished to clear the round, Carpaccio Luo-yang beat him up and became the final qualifying candidate. Given Carpaccio's behavior, Mash confronted him, setting up a possible future fight.

Max helps Mash in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4

Max and Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4, titled Mash Burnedead and the Brawny Balloon, saw Mash and the other candidates head in for the first round as each of them got separated. While Mash's strength was effective against the Deadervants, the creatures recovered quickly forcing Mash to retreat. That's when Mash's senior Max Land came to his rescue with his Size-Changing Magic.

After analyzing the situation, the two decided to team up and acquire the key they needed to pass the exam. While they did face some challenges along the way, Max's magic and Mash's breakdancing skills helped them acquire the key. That said, only one of them could use the key to qualify. Therefore, Max decided to let Mash qualify first, following which he meant to acquire another key.

Mash confronts Carpaccio Luo-yang in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4

Carpaccio Luo-yang as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After Mash qualified for the second round, Max Land planned on acquiring another key. Just then, he was attacked by Orca dorm student Carpaccio Luo-yang. Soon after, the anime disclosed that only nine candidates could qualify for the next round, with Carpaccio being the ninth candidate. As Carpaccio came back, he brought Max Land as well who was brutally beaten down.

Carpaccio continued to mistreat Max, calling him weak. That's when Mash Burnedead came to his defense. Carpaccio revealed that he hated weak people and proceeded to mistreat Mash. However, Mash managed to control the situation, conveying to Carpaccio that he hadn't met anyone stronger than himself, implying that Carpaccio was weak. With that, the anime set up a future fight between the two.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 was fun as despite its serious plot progression concerning the Divine Visionary Selection Exam, it managed to maintain its humor. This was particularly evident in the way the candidates ran away from the Deadervants and how Mash dealt with Carpaccio. With the next episode set to feature the second round, fans are bound to get locked in.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4

Dot, Mash, and Finn as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 ended by setting up the second round. The second round was a team round that saw Mash, Dot, and Finn teamed up together while Lance was teamed up with Margarette Macaron.

The team members were each assigned a crystal that they needed to preserve. A team would only qualify for the next round if they managed to break the opposing teams' crystals. Unfortunately, Mash and Dot mistakenly broke their crystals, leaving only Finn with one. Additionally, they got separated at the start of the second round as well.