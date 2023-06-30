Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12: Mash Burnedead's greatest secret gets revealed

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12, viewers saw Mash fight the Innocent Zero member Cell War. While the bandit had infiltrated the Easton Magic Academy to kill Abel Walker, upon learning of Mash's existence, his interests changed substantially.

The previous episode saw Mash fighting Abel. Despite the fact that Abel used his strongest spells, Mash managed to overcome the adversity and win the fight. Following that, Abel agreed to let out everyone he had captured. Elsewhere, Rayne Ames confronted an Innocent Zero member in the guise of Lance Crown. However, the bandit managed to get past the Divine Visionary and headed toward Abel Walker.

Innocent Zero target Mash Burnedead in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12

Cell War in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic Mirror, opened with the protagonist leaving his friends during their celebration to head to the washroom. During this time, the Innocent Zero member - Cell War - arrived to kill Abel Walker. He instantly went to the Magia Lupus leader and proceeded to kill him, which is when Mash returned.

The moment Mash entered the room, Cell War started to have a strong resonance. However, he ignore it and proceeded to attack Abel. Fortunately, Abyss Razor came to his help and blocked the attack, but he put his own body in the line of attack to protect Abel, giving him a grave injury. Upon seeing this, Mash decided to fight Cell War and attacked him.

Mash Burnedead in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Innocent Zero member gladly accepted the challenge and began shooting projectiles toward Mash. While he was able to counter the projectiles, the speed and shape of the attacks kept increasing, putting Mash at risk of defeat. That's when the bandit launched a huge projectile toward Mash. However, Abel Walker came to his help.

Abel thought back to what his mother would say about helping others, so he decided to become a kinder person like his mother and began helping Mash. After that, Cell War was easily able to overpower Abel's spell. That's when Mash sneaked close to Cell War and punched him. However, that sustained no damage as the Innocent Zero member had a layer of strong material protecting him.

Cell War in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Upon seeing that Mash was able to crack that layer, Cell War enquired about Mash's magic. Since he did not have a convincing answer, the Innocent Zero member pulled out a strong magic item called Spellflection Mirror, which is known for reflecting any form of magic. While Mash's friends were worried about him, he, without a worry, kicked the magic item and broke it.

While Mash did not think much of it, this revealed to everyone that Mash had no magic. His friends and the Magia Lupus member Love Cute were shocked to see this. Upon confirming that Mash had no magic, Cell War decided to head back as he seemingly had to report his findings to his leader Innocent Zero.

Abel Walker in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After Cell War left the premises, Abel took Abyss Razor to the infirmary. Mash felt content with the developments, which is when his friends questioned him about his magicless-ness and decided to keep it a secret. However, the students that got freed by Abel happened to hear it and decided to report it to the higher-ups of Easton Magic Academy.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 saw Mash's secret finally come out. While he was hoping to become a Divine Visionary and live a peaceful life with his father, now that his secret was out, it all seemed difficult. Fortunately, fans would not have to wait for long as Mashle: Magic and Muscles has already been renewed for a second season set to release in 2024.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes