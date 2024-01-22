Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be televised on TV networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be made available to stream online internationally.

The previous episode saw Rayne Ames fight Margarette Macaron and unveil his third line. With that, he summoned Ares and forced Margarette to run away. The episode later saw the start of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. As expected, Mash got shunned by the audience during the exam.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 release times in all regions

Rayne Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the release time will differ across different regions.

The anime will be made available internationally via its streaming partner, Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the television broadcast.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday January 27 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday January 27 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday January 27 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday January 27 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday January 27 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday January 27 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday January 28 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday January 28

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 broadcast and streaming details

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4 will first be televised in Japan on various networks. The anime episode will first be aired on BS11, TOKYO MX, and more. The same episode will also be available to stream on ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

Meanwhile, international fans can enjoy Mashle: Magic and Muscles on the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned above, the episode will only be available to stream after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3, titled Rayne Ames and God's Gift, saw Rayne Ames fighting Margarette Macaron. While Margarette managed to dominate the fight at the beginning, Rayne soon switched the tides by activating his third line. With that, he summoned Ares and forced Margarette to run away with their subordinates.

Later, the episode saw the beginning of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. Surprisingly, besides Mash and Lance, Finn and Dot also took part in the exam. Additionally, Magarette Macaron was also a participant in the exam.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4?

Deadervants as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 4, titled, Mash Burnedead and the Brawny Balloon, will most likely see Mash Burnedead and the other participants take part in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam's first round. It is a surviving round where the participants have to obtain a key, all while surviving attacks from Deadervants.

Given that Mash is quite strong, he should be able to defeat the Deadervants. However, he is bound to have trouble obtaining the key as it requires one to possess magic abilities. Thus, the episode might majorly focus on the same.