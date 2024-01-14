Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be aired on television networks in Japan. After that, it will be made available to watch online internationally on streaming platforms worldwide.

The previous episode saw Wahlberg, Rayne, and, Bless Minister successfully get Mash's death sentence delayed. Following that, Mash introduced his grandfather Regro to his friends. In the meantime, Orter Madl employed Orca Dorm Prefect Margarette Macaron to take down Mash.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 release time in all regions

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 will be released on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the release time will differ across different regions.

The anime series will be made available worldwide via its streaming partner, Crunchyroll. However, it will be delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the television broadcast.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday January 20 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday January 20 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday January 20 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday January 20 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday January 20 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday January 20 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday January 21 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday January 21

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 broadcast and streaming details

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 will first be televised in Japan on various networks. The episode will be aired on TOKYO MX, BS11, and more. Meanwhile, the anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

International fans can enjoy Mashle: Magic and Muscles on the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned above, the anime episode will only stream after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2

Orter Madl as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2, titled Mash Burnedead and the Home Visit, saw Wahlberg and Rayne Ames request the other Divine Visionaries to defer Mash's death sentence.

While the Divine Visionaries accepted the request after Bless Minister's verdict, Orter Madl had some conditions. Mash was to fight Innocent Zero only under their supervision, that too, only if he were to become a Divine Visionary Candidate.

Following that, Mash took his friends back to his home to meet Regro. Elsewhere, around the same time, Orter Madl sent Orca Dorm Prefect Margarette Macaron after Mash. Fortunately, Rayne Ames intercepted Margarette's group.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3?

Rayne Ames as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3, titled Rayne Ames and God’s Gift, will most likely see the continuation of Rayne Ames vs Margarette Macaron. This fight should allow fans to witness the difference in power between a two-liner and a three-liner magician.

Elsewhere, Mash and his friend will likely continue playing their board game at his home. However, the protagonist could get an idea about the fight and head towards it.

Season 2 episode 3 of the title is set to release on January 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.