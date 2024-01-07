Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be televised in Japan, after which it will be made available to stream internationally on streaming platforms worldwide.

The previous episode saw Mash Burnedead get summoned for an execution trial. The trial was later interrupted by Innocent Zero, who claimed Mash to be his possession, followed by a declaration of war on the Bureau of Magic. While the Divine Visionaries clearly had a bigger problem to face, Orter Madl remained insistent on executing Mash.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2 release times in all regions

Divine Visionaries as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, depending on the region where international fans reside, the release times and dates may be subjected to a slight delay.

The anime will be streamed worldwide through its streaming partner, Crunchyroll, with a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Hence, international fans are set to be subjected to a huge delay compared to Japan's fans.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday January 13 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday January 13 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday January 13 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday January 13 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday January 13 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday January 13 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday January 14 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday January 14

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2 broadcast and streaming details

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2 will first be aired on television networks in Japan. The episode will air on networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and others. At the same time, the anime will also be available to stream in Japan through ABEMA and dAnime Store.

As for international streaming, Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be available on the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned above, the anime will only stream after a delay of two hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1

Ryoh Grantz as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1, titled Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionaries, saw Mash being summoned for his execution trial. Given that he was a Lackmagic and hid it, he was on grounds to get executed.

That's when the execution got interrupted by Innocent Zero, who took control of Bliss Minister through a magiparasite. Through that, Innocent Zero conveyed to the Divine Visionaries that Mash was his possession. Moreover, he declared war on the Bureau of Magic.

While it seemed like the Divine Visionaries had much more important things to focus on, Orter Madl kept insisting on executing Mash. That's when Wahlberg and Rayne Ames came to stop him.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2?

Rayne and Wahlberg as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 2, titled Mash Burnedead and the Home Visit, will most likely see Wahlberg reveal his plans for Mash. Given how he favors him, there is a good chance that he will use his position to sway the Divine Visionaries from executing Mash. That said, he may use Innocent Zero's interest in Mash as a key argument point.

Additionally, as evident from the episode title, there is a good chance that Mash will go back to his home to meet Regro. During this, he could be accompanied by his friends.