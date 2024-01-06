Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 review: Mash's execution trial sees Innocent Zero make a war declaration

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 was quite an interesting start to the anime's second season as it immediately began with the Execution Arc. After Mash's secret got exposed in the previous season, he was set to get executed for hiding that he was a Lackmagic. However, it seems like some new developments are set to help Mash avoid his punishment.

The anime's previous season saw Mash and his friends defeat Magia Lupus to free all students who had been captured by the Lang dorm group. This event saw the arrival of Innocent Zero group member Cell War. After Cell War returned to his base, Mash's biggest secret got exposed.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1: Divine Visionary Ryoh Grantz test Mash

Ryoh Grantz as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1, titled Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionaries, saw Mash get summoned to the Bureau of Magic for his execution trial. Just when it seemed like Mash was doomed for execution, Divine Visionary Ryoh Grantz appeared out of nowhere.

He wanted to test Mash's ability to bring about miracles. Hence, he asked Mash to light a candle without touching it. Even the Vice-Director of the Bureau of Magic Bless Minister believed that it was an impossible task for a Lackmagic. Nevertheless, Mash Burnedead brought about a miracle by rubbing his wand against the ground, creating a flame that lit the candle. With that, Mash won Ryoh Grantz's approval.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 sees Innocent Zero declare war on the Bureau of Magic

Divine Visionaries as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Soon after, other Divine Visionaries entered the room as they wished to see Mash get executed. The Divine Visionaries' names were Renatus Revol, Tsurara Halestone, Kaldo Gehenna, Agito Tyrone, Sophina Biblia, and Orter Madl. Orter Madl took the lead for the other Divine Visionaries, stating that they shared his same opinion.

Just then, a magiparasite attached itself to Bless Minister, allowing Innocent Zero to convey a message to the Bureau of Magic. He claimed Mash to be his possession and declared war on the Bureau of Magic. Nevertheless, Grantz first wanted to rescue Bless. Unfortunately, as per Nerey Shawn, magiparasites were very dangerous and capable of making other people their hosts. However, Mash did not care for the explanation and removed the magiparasite from Bless Minister's body.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1

Ryoh, Mash, and Orter as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 did a good job at getting fans just as interested in the series as they were before. The anime saw its iconic gag comedy cover nearly half of the episode. Following that, the anime reminded fans how ridiculously Mash had trained his muscles, allowing him to pull off miraculous feats. Lastly, the episode also left fans with questions as they had no idea how Mash would be able to avoid his execution.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1

Rayne and Wahlberg as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While it seemed like the entire issue had been resolved, Orter Madl was still insistent on executing Mash for his crime. That's when Principal Wahlberg appeared at the Bureau of Magic alongside Rayne Ames. Given how Wahlberg favors Mash, there is a good chance that he will rescue him from the execution. However, the situation is bound to leave him with some problems to handle.