Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 is scheduled for release on January 6, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The season 2 is slated to adapt the much-anticipated Execution and the Divine Visionary arc. The conclusion of season 1 with Mash's indirect fight against Innocent Zero, revealing Mash's status as someone who couldn't use magic.

In season 2 episode 1, the narrative will explore the consequences of Mash's revelation, unveiling the main antagonist of the story and his connection to Mash. Wahlberg the headmaster of the academy, was also introduced in the series, but season 2 will be where he'll actually get a highlight and take a more active role in the story.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Mashle: Magic and Muscles series.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 will adapt the Execution arc

The first season covered the Easton Enrollment Arc and the Magia Lupus Arc, spanning the initial 39 chapters of Hajime Komoto's manga. The official Mashle Twitter account confirmed the second season, teasing the adaptation of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam arc.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 will kick off with the Execution Arc that takes place from chapter 40 and will introduce most of the divine visionaries. In the manga, the Execution arc is only four chapters long so it is very much possible that Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 1 and episode 2 completely adapt that arc and move on to the Divine Visionary Selection Exam arc.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am, Saturday, January 6 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am, Saturday, January 6 British Summer Time 05:00 pm, Saturday, January 6 Central European Summer Time 08:30 am, Saturday, January 6 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm, Saturday, January 6 Philippine Standard Time 09:00 am, Saturday, January 6 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am, Sunday, January 7

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 episode 1 streaming guide

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 trailer was revealed during Jump Festa 2024 and mainly displayed the different fight sequences and the character designs of the new characters that will be making their debut in the Executioner arc.

Currently, Mashe: magic and Muscles season 2 has been confirmed for streaming on Crunchyroll. Season 1 of the series has a total of 12 episodes and all of them are available as subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll. Although the previous season is available for streaming on Prime Video and Netflix with some region locks, there hasn't been any news of season 2 being available on these platforms.

Everything to know about Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

Mashle season 2 is set to bring back familiar characters with Chiaki Kobayashi voicing Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa portraying Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, and Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine.

English counterparts include Aleks Le, Brian Timothy Anderson, Stephen Fu, Benjamin Diskin, and Anjali Kunapaneni, respectively. Additionally, character designs for Ryoh Grantz, Orter Madl, and Margarette Macron have been revealed, heightening anticipation for the upcoming season.

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga concluded with its 162 chapters on July 3, 2023, so it is completely possible that season 2 could serve as the anime's concluding installment. Full anime adaptations of completed series are rare, with Attack on Titan being a notable exception.

A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the first season, will continue to bring Mashle to life in its anime adaptation, promising fans a consistent and faithful continuation of the magical and comedic journey of Mash Burnedead.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.