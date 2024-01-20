Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 review: Rayne Ames showcases his triple-liner powers as the Divine Visionary Selection Exam begins

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 was eventful. It not only saw Rayne Ames fight Margarette Macaron but also saw the beginning of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. Surprisingly, Margarette, Finn, and Dot also qualified to take part in the same.

The anime's previous episode saw Orter Madl agreeing to Wahlberg, Minister, and Ames' request. However, he still wanted to eliminate Mash and sent Orca dorm's prefect Margarette Macaron after Mash. Fortunately for the protagonist, Rayne Ames intercepted Margarette.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 sees Rayne reveal his Triple-liner ability

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3, titled Rayne Ames and God's Gift, revealed the difference between the powers of a two-liner and triple-liner magician. While two-liners were loved by mana, triple-liners were loved by Gods and were gifted the ability to help a wand reveal its dormant form.

Rayne Ames unveiled his third line and summoned Ares to use his ability Black Partisan. Upon using the ability, Rayne forced Margarette Macaron to run away with their subordinates. However, from the premise, it seemed like they were capable of fighting back the Divine Visionary.

The Divine Visionary Candidate Selection Exam begins in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 saw the start of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. Unlike other years, this year's qualification requirement was only three gold coins. Thus, considering that Mash and his friends acquired several coins after their win against the Lang dorm, Mash, Lance, Finn, and Dot managed to qualify for the selection exam.

As predicted, people did not like that a Lackmagic like Mash was participating in the exam. Nevertheless, the exam proceeded with the 12 participants, one of whom was Margarette Macaron. The first exam was a survival round that would see the participants take on Deadervants while searching for a key.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 was quite possibly one of the best-animated episodes of the series as A-1 Pictures seemingly tried their best to show Rayne Ames' powers in all its glory. Additionally, the animation team managed to capture Margarette Macaron's expressions perfectly with some exemplary shading work.

As for the pacing, the anime managed to set up the Selection Exam. Thus, fans are bound to be left waiting for the next episode.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 saw the start of the Divine Visionary Candidate Selection Exam. Thus, fans can expect the next episode to majorly focus on the exam's first round. Given Mash Burnedead's brute strength, he is bound to defeat the Deadervants. However, he may have a tough time acquiring the key.

Meanwhile, there also lies the possibility that other candidates may focus much more on stopping Mash from progressing further in the exam. This could see several magicians lay traps for him.