Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3: The True Cross Academy festival begins as Izumo faces an ordeal

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 was released on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other networks in Japan. The eagerly anticipated episode focused on Rin Okumura and his friends celebrating the True Cross Academy's festival in grand style.

However, behind this veil of festivity hid an ominous truth. Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 revealed that there were Illuminati spies within the True Cross Knights. Interestingly, one of those spies was in the Japan branch, i.e., in the True Cross Academy. As such, the episode's cliffhanger ending makes it all the more interesting.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 highlights

Rin and Shima ask girls at the Academy to be their partners at the festival's Dance Party

Expand Tweet

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 began with Lewin Light revealing the possibility of having Illuminati spies within the True Cross Knights. He surmised that there were two spies in the Vatican and one in the Japan Branch.

As such, Arthur A. Angel asked Shura to look for the spy within the Japanese Branch. Following this, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 shifted to the True Cross Academy, where Rin and Shima were seen asking girls around to be their dance partners for the school festival's dance party.

Shima and Rin get rejected in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

However, either they got rejected or the girls already had a partner. As for Izumo, Bon, and Konekomaru, they were all least bothered about the dance party. However, Shima reminded them that the school festival was a rare occasion, and it made sense to have some carefree time.

Refusing to be bogged down by rejections, Shima and Rin tried asking Paku to join them. However, the girl revealed that she already received an invitation from an upperclassman, leading the duo to feel even more miserable.

Shiemi joins the academy and becomes Rin's classmate

Rin and Shima look like undead in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The next day, Rin and Shima appeared at the academy, looking like two undead people walking. As was revealed, it was the effect of facing countless rejections. At that moment in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3, Rin and his friends saw Shiemi at the Academy.

The blonde-haired girl revealed that she cracked the entrance exam and enrolled in the Academy. As such, Rin Okumura found a new hope and decided to ask her out for the dance party. However, before he could confess, Shiemi spilled that she wanted to ask Rin's twin brother, Yukio, out for the dance.

Naturally, this made Rin feel all the more miserable. Yet, Yukio couldn't accept Shiemi's proposal because he signed himself up as a staff for the festival. Interestingly, Shura eavesdropped on their conversation and poked fun at the bespectacled exorcist.

Shiemi, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Later in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3, Shiemi learned from Paku that Rin had originally wanted to ask her out for the dance. Although she saw both Rin and Yukio as "friends," Paku's question about whether she looked at either of them romantically, confused her.

Even in the classroom, she kept thinking about whether or not Rin Okumura really wanted to ask her out for the dance party. Nevertheless, it was time for the festival to kick off. Mephisto Pheles made a dramatic entrance and declared the start of the proceedings.

Rin Okumura fulfills Shiemi's wish, while Izumo meets an unexpected person

Expand Tweet

Later that evening, Rin Okumura asked Izumo to help out at the register. He gave her a Yukata, and asked her to wear it. Seeing no other choice, Izumo reluctantly accepted the offer. As for Rin, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 saw him running food stands.

Godainn, his friend, thanked him for his work and told him to take some rest. At that moment, Rin Okumura saw Shiemi at the festival. He knew that Yukio had rejected her proposal for dance, so he took her to his twin brother, who was busy with his duties.

Izumo, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Together, Shiemi and Rin forced Yukio to dance. Although the bespectacled sorcerer was taken aback, there's no doubt that he thoroughly enjoyed it. Following that, the episode saw Izumo arrive at the festival wearing the Yukata Rin had given her.

However, she was surprised when she found Takara Nemu behind, asking her to follow him. The enigmatic exorcist then brought forth the "precious mascot" of "Kamiki Tsukumo." The episode ended with a shocked and furious Izumo asking Takara how he got hold of that item.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.