Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji and Yuta teaming up against Sukuna is the greatest decision Akutami ever made

Jujutsu Kaisen is at a crucial point right now, given the series of events that have occurred. The 247 chapters witnessed Ryomen Sukuna dispatch Gojo Satoru and Hajime Kashimo before moving forward, alongside Urauma, to face the remaining sorcerers - Yuji Itadori, Choso, Kinji Hakari, Hiromi Higuruma and others.

Chapter 248 is just days and its return could herald one of creator Gege Akutami's best decisions ever. Presently, while the Jujutsu High sorcerers are battling the Demon King, Yuta is at the other end taking care of Kenjaku.

He was last seen decapitating him before most likely heading to the final battlefield. As the title suggests, Yuji and Yuta against Sukuna is possibly Akutami's best call yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji and Yuta vs Sukuna screams absolute manga peak

Yuta Okkotsu, Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to recently released spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 20.” After slicing up Higuruma, Sukuna seemed off guard for the littlest moment. This was when Yuji, who had received the Executioner's Sword, took a stab at the Demon from behind.

However, Yuji's attack turns out to be futile as the sword becomes useless. Sukuna once again injures the teen while Kirara and Ui Ui retrieve Higuruma’s body. This is when Sukuna understands that Yuji had learned the Reversed Cursed Technique and was using it on himself.

The chapter concludes with Yuta Okkotsu entering the fray, a moment much-awaited by fans. He begins to tussle with Sukuna as Rika too emerges and the pair start to back the Demon King against the wall. This entire encounter sets the stage for both of Gojo's students to take on Ryomen Sukuna together.

Yuta's strength is no secret to fans of the series. Time and again he has proven just how powerful a sorcerer he is evolving into, even without needing to use Rika. Beside him, Yuji began oblivious to Cursed Energy and the Jujutsu World. However, under Gojo and in the recent, he has progressed in leaps and bounds.

Expand Tweet

Now, at what could be the biggest battle yet, both of Gojo's students have a unique opportunity to fight alongside each other. Yuji, with his near-boundless potential, coupled with Yuta, the sorcerer second only to Gojo, now stands a greater chance against the King of Curses.

Knowing Gege Akutami, it is slated to be one blockbuster of a battle. It signifies the union of two generations of Jujutsu High's students. Despite being two entirely different individuals, they are fighting for the same thing - to help people. Here, while they wish to avenge Gojo, they want to put a stop to Sukuna, who has committed horrible deeds and could potentially end everything as they know it.

Lastly, and probably most importantly, the two students have learned from their sensei to fight for their values. No matter how dire the situation is, a sorcerer must keep his emotions in check and control them to come out on top. Unlike the past, Yuta now has a calmer demeanor and Yuji is channeling his rage into the fight rather than being overwhelmed by it.

Final Thoughts

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is set to release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8. Spoilers for the same have already surfaced and have hinted at the direction the story is taking. By some means, Sukuna seems to bypass any and every strategy/attack thrown at him. However, it looks like that luck is running out.

Initially, Higuruma and Hakari were supposed to be the aces up the sleeve of the sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the former is most likely dead and the latter is tied up with Uraume.

Now, Yuta joining the fight, given his credentials, and Yuji revealing that he can use RCT, is a major boost. It is yet to be seen what kind of damage the pair can do and possibly turn the tide in their favor. Nonetheless, Yuta and Yuji against Sukuna is possibly Gege's best decision ever.