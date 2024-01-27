Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4: The Illuminati Spy's identity is revealed as Izumo gets captured

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 was released on January 28, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other channels in Japan. The highly anticipated episode revealed the shocking identity of the Illuminati spy and also introduced the Illuminati commander-in-chief, Lucifer, better known as The King of Light.

Besides that, the episode saw the Illuminati organization taking Izumo away because she was integral to their plan. Unlike the previous episodes, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 neither deviated from the source material nor readjusted scenes.

Moroever, Studio VOLN has done a wonderful job capturing the iconic moments from the manga in this particular episode, especially with Lucifer's entrance scene, accompanied by a fitting OST. Overall, the episode has done justice to chapters 48 and 49 from Kazue Kato's manga.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 highlights

The True Cross Knights interrogate an Illuminati member, while Takara reveals his identity to Izumo

Following a short recap scene featuring Izumo and Takara, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 begins with Lewin Light, Arthur A. Angel, and others from the True Cross Order interrogating an Illuminati member to get information on their society's actual plan.

Lewin Light, who doesn't hesitate to be a "monster," brings the Illuminati member's wife and kid to blackmail him. Unable to do anything, the man reveals that they plan to kidnap a girl from the Japan branch within an hour.

Following this, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 cuts to Izumo, as if to confirm that she's the "girl" the Illuminati wanted to capture. Elsewhere, Shura receives a call from the True Cross Order, prompting her to assemble the Exwire members, including Rin, Shima, Yukio, Shiemi, Bon, and Konekomaru.

Takara Nemu, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

She orders them to prioritize searching Izumo and Takara. The Exorcists then decide to look separately for more efficiency. Shura also warns them to contact Mephisto regarding this matter.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 then shifts to Izumo's location, where she asks Takara Nemu once again how he got hold of Tsukumo's possession. After conversing with him, she finds out that Takra Nemu is a coordinator, whose task is to ensure Izumo gets abducted by the Illuminati.

The real identity of the Illuminati spy is revealed

Shima Renzo summoning Yamantaka, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN

With no other option left but to fight, Izumo summons her twin fox and begins to chant the sutras. However, her familiars get bewildered by Takara's Mecha Warrior St. Gaiga, a gigantic mecha doll, imbued with superhuman strength.

At that moment in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4, Shima Renzo arrives and saves Izumo from St. Gaiga mecha's vicious punch. Following this, he too chants sutras and summons a high-level demon called Yamantaka.

Izumo is surprised to see Shima capable of summoning a high-level demon. The pink-haired exorcist reveals that he has the power to do so, but it takes a huge toll on his body. The episode then shows Yamantaka overwhelming Takara Nemu's mecha doll.

Shima Renzo pierces Izumo (Image via Studio VOLN)

Shima then brings out his Kato Kongo spear and strikes Takara's chest. However, the puppeteer springs back into action in a unique manner. Seeing this, Izumo decides to call for more reinforcements and asks the pink-haired exorcist to handle the fight for a while.

Just when Izumo prepares to leave, Shima stabs her from behind with his spear. Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 reveals that Shima was the Illuminati spy all this while. After capturing Izumo, he notices his superiors arriving via helicopter. A bespectacled girl appears and applauds Shima for his work.

The Illuminati leader arrives and declares war on the True Cross

At that moment in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4, the entire sky gets lit up with strange objects. Lewin Light, who was on his way to the Japan branch, reveals that those are "Seraphims," the retainer of the King of the Light.

Following the appearance of the Seraphims, the King of the Light, Lucifer appears. He introduces himself as the commander-in-chief of the Illuminati group to the Exwires. Even in a weakened state, Lucifer states that he has come to declare war on the True Cross Order.

Further, he reveals to Mephisto and others present within the vicinity that he plans to merge Assiah and Gehenna. Lucifer also asks Mephisto to join him in this mission, but he refuses. The King of Light then mentions that he will take Izumo with him because she is an integral part of his grand plan.

Lucifer, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 then shows Shima Renzo boarding the helicopter, taking Izumo with him. As soon as the Illuminati disappears, the Seraphims detonate, destroying the barriers placed surrounding the True Cross Academy.

Mephisto then orders Yukio to lead all Exwire present there to immediately go and save Izumo Kamiki. He also divulges the fact that he hired Takara Nemu as an observer. Interestingly, he appoints him to the rescue operation team.

As for Shima, Mephisto says that it's unfortunate that he turned out as a "rat." However, Rin Okumura gets angry at Mephisto and swears to bring not only Izumo but also Shima back. The episode ends with Rin looking fierce and determined to save his friends.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.