One Piece chapter 1105: Who is approaching Egghead? Explored

Anticipating the official release of One Piece chapter 1105, scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2024, fans can get a glimpse of the issue's content through raw scans and fanmade translations. Based on the leaks, the upcoming installment of Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking manga will continue narrating the Egghead Incident.

As seen in the previous chapter, Kuma arrived at Egghead to protect Bonney. Irked by the turn of events, Saint Saturn ordered the Navy forces to perform a Buster Call on the island. Meanwhile, Kizaru's emotional issues have emerged in all their evidence, hinting that the task of killing Vegapunk is forcing the Admiral to face an intense mental struggle.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1105 reveal numerous intriguing developments, setting the stage for the arc to reach its climax. Above all, at the end of the chapter, a certain scene teases that an unknown party with manifest warlike intentions is rapidly approaching Egghead.

Hype skyrockets as an unknown force are about to storm Egghead in the forthcoming One Piece chapters

What happens in One Piece chapter 1105?

One Piece chapter 1105

Pending the official translation, fanmade scanlations have given the title of One Piece chapter 1105 as "The Peak of Stupidity" or, alternatively, "The Height of Folly." According to the alleged spoilers, the chapter reveals that Luffy, who suddenly disappeared in the previous installment, is eating with full hands right from the Automatic Cooking Machine.

As Vegapunk and the others attempt to return to the Labo-Phase via the special Vacuum Rocket, Kizaru suddenly destroys the glass tube needed for the locomotion, causing them to fall to the ground. Immediately, Saint Saturn orders the Mark III Pacifista cyborgs to kill them with a barrage of lasers.

While giving the order, Saturn sadistically laughed at the idea of Kuma and Bonney being murdered by living weapons built in the image and likeness of Kuma himself. Notably, this is the "peak of stupidity" or "height of folly" mentioned in the chapter's title.

In all fairness, however, the most important development is depicted at the end of the chapter. It concerns the Marine warship previously sent by Saturn to sink the boat that Egghead's inhabitants and workers were using to flee from the island.

In the last panel of One Piece chapter 1105, an unknown party intercepted and destroyed the Marine ship before it could launch an attack on the Egghead escapees. The chapter doesn't openly show the unexpected assailant.

One Piece chapter 1105 also doesn't give any particular clues about the assailant's identity. The installment only features a panel in which the Marines on board the ship contact Admiral Kizaru to give him a cryptic warning:

"They’re heading to Egghead"

Most likely, the concerned "they" are members of the unknown bunch that sunk the Marine ship. Although clues regarding the identity of this unanticipated newcomer are almost nonexistent, the shortlist of suspects narrowed down to three major parties.

The Blackbeard Pirates

The Blackbeard Pirates

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Blackbeard Pirates arrived on Egghead, as a panel featured in One Piece chapter 1079 clearly shows a ship with their flag sailing in the waters near the island. The Blackbeard Pirates are well-known opportunists who typically appear during a major incident to take advantage of the situation.

They already employed this modus operandi in Impel Down, Marineford, and Amazon Lily, and chances are high that they might try to do the same in Egghead, exploiting the chaos caused by the ongoing battles to execute their plans.

Given the most recent information about the Blackbeard Pirates, the crew appears to have been divided into three subgroups. Blackbeard, Burgess, Van Augur, and Doc Q attacked the Heart Pirates on Winner Island, while Kuzan, Shiryu, Pizarro, Vasco Shot, and Sanjuan Wolf remained on Hachinosu.

Lafitte and Catarina Devon

So far, only two main members of the crew, namely Lafitte and Catarina Devon, are yet to be shown. Probably, these two compose the third subgroup that was highly implied to be on the ship near Egghead.

However, both Lafitte and Devon possess abilities well-suited to performing stealth operations. Assuming that they were the ones sailing to Egghead, this suggests that their task is to steal something or kidnap someone rather than fight. They don't seem strong enough to pose a credible threat to the most powerful fighters on the island.

It would make more sense for Devon and Lafitte to hide somewhere, waiting for the right time to make their move, instead of popping out and attacking the Marines, which would expose their presence. It's also hard to understand why the Blackbeard Pirates, who are everything but do-gooders, would save the lives of the Egghead workers.

The Revolutionary Army

The Revolutionary Army

With their former comrade Bartholomew Kuma and his beloved daughter in jeopardy, the Revolutionary Army could inevitably aid them. Ever since the reveal of Kuma's involvement with the events happening on Egghead, fans have theorized about Dragon reaching the island to help his old friend.

The fact that Luffy is also on Egghead and that he isn't doing so well is another substantial reason for Dragon's arrival. It would finally allow for the long-awaited father-son reunion that One Piece fans have anticipated for years.

The attack on the warship stopped the Marines from killing innocent civilians and workers, which might be indicative of the fact that the unknown assailants were members of the Revolutionary Army. Dragon was deeply marked by what happened back then in Ohara, so it would make sense for him to come to Egghead and prevent a reoccurrence.

Revolutionary Army

Still, it's well known that Dragon is a very rational man who wouldn't expose himself and his organization unless certain conditions are met. It's important to remember that Dragon didn't mobilize his group even when the World Nobles kidnapped Ginny, a precious personal friend and Revolutionary Army member.

Also, the previous chapters showed that Dragon, Sabo, Ivankov, Morley, and the other members of the Revolutionary Army were still in Kamabakka as the Egghead Incident was ongoing. Thus, it's unlikely that they can arrive in time, as several hours of trip separate them from Egghead. Dragon's highly teased Devil Fruit powers might be useful for that.

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet

Another idea might be the arrival of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. After the events in Dressrosa, the Straw Hat Pirates gained a huge allied fleet, formed by seven pirate crews who vowed to serve under them.

Cavendish, Bartolomeo, Sai, and the other captains of the allied crews each took a piece of Luffy's Vivre Card. As such, they can potentially trace the location of the Straw Hat Pirates and come to know if they were in trouble. This makes their involvement a concrete possibility.

On the other hand, the promise between the Straw Hats and the Grand Fleet was that if Luffy needed their help, he would call them, and they would come, and vice versa. Based on current information, the Straw Hat Pirates didn't ask for the Grand Fleet's assistance.

Without a direct call from the Straw Hats, the members of the Grand Fleet would have no way of knowing that their support was needed, as they would only learn of the Egghead Incident through the next day's newspaper.

Final thoughts about One Piece chapter 1105

Whether it's the Blackbeard Pirates, Monkey D. Dragon's Revolutionary Army, or the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, someone strong and fearless enough to openly attack the Marines is approaching Egghead just as the events on the island reach their climax.

With One Piece author Eiichiro Oda's ingenious storytelling, it's hard to predict which of these three is the unknown arriving party. Most of the time, Oda purposely misleads readers into expecting one thing to happen, just to completely surprise them in the second moment.

What's certain, all three of the aforementioned parties have clear motivations to come to Egghead and, concurrently, reasons not to do that, or not in this way, at least. Nevertheless, the identity of the mysterious newcomer will be revealed soon, considering that the forthcoming Buster Call implies that Egghead's hours are numbered.