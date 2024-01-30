Multiple tweets circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggest Kagurabachi Volume 1 is sold out in major digital stores in Japan, such as Yahoo Japan (Bookfan), Rakuten Books, e-Hon, and Honya Club. While the chapter is officially slated to release on February 2, 2024, Shueisha allowed fans to pre-order the volume from selected digital stores.

Kagurabachi is a battle shonen manga series written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono. The series debuted as part of Shueisha's Jump NEXTWAVE project and became an overnight sensation due to its intricate plot and captivating characters.

The news of the manga's volume 1 getting sold out in digital stores ahead of its official release only shows how popular the series has become in Japan.

Kagurabachi Volume 1 is sold out in Yahoo Japan (Bookfan), Rakuten, e-Hon and Honya Club

Shueisha Publishing Company had listed Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi Volume 1 for pre-order and set the official release date to February 2, 2024. However, just three days ahead of its release, the volumes have already sold out in selected digital stores in Japan.

As of this writing, the battle shonen manga's Volume 1 has gone out of stock in Rakuten Books JP, Yahoo Books (Bookfan), e-Hon store, and Honya club. Notably, these are well-known digital platforms for buying manga in Japan.

Therefore, the fact that the manga's Volume 1 is sold out in these stores speaks volumes about its popularity. Thankfully, Kagurabachi Volume 1 is still available for pre-order on Amazon JP, Honto, Honya Club, Yodobashi, HMV&Books, and other platforms.

Kagurabachi volume 1 cover (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Aside from being sold out in those stores, Hokazono's manga has also made a big impact on Amazon JP. According to the reports, the manga has entered the Top 1000 bestsellers in the Graphic Novels section in Amazon JP, ranking 914 at the moment.

It's a staggering number for a new series that hasn't even officially released. Compared to the titular series, the other two manga series released in the same batch, Two on Ice ranks at 10,263, and MamaYuyu at 3551.

Although Kagurabachi Volume 1 hasn't gone out of stock in Amazon JP yet, these numbers show how popular the series has become in Japan. Earlier, Hokazono's series was only famous on the Western shores, but with time, the Japanese readers have also picked up interest in the series.

About Kagurabachi series

Sojo and Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, the manga follows Chihiro Rokuhira, the son of a renowned blacksmith, Kunishige Rokuhira. When he was only 15 years old, the young boy witnessed the death of his father at the Hishaku group's hands.

Besides killing Kunishige, they also stole six Enchanted Blades from his workshop, which were used to end the long Seitei War. Chihiro becomes overwhelmed with rage and vows to avenge his father's death and retrieve the stolen blades.

For this purpose, he wields the seventh Enchanted Blade Kunishige forged. The manga thus explores a tale of revenge, where Chihiro treads on a blood-filled path to seek his father's killers and find the Enchanted Blades.

