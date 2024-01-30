Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4: Makoto Misumi's life as a teacher begins after a grueling test

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4, titled Why Am I A Teacher?, was released on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Following last week's momentous episode, fans were understandably excited for episode 4 of the ongoing second season of the series.

This week's episode was solely focused on the escapades of Makoto Misumi and his loyal servant Shiki in the central city of Rotsguard, where the duo has been sent to partake in a new student entrance exam. However, things go south for Misumi after a hilarious blunder, following which he is forced to participate in the teacher employment exam instead.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 highlights Misumi's journey of becoming a teacher at the Academy

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 opening events

Tomoe and Mio as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 begins with Makoto Misumi's two loyal servants, Tomoe and Mio, walking together under the moonlit night as they discuss each other's destinations.

While Mio was traveling to the port town of Koran to gather some seaweed and kelp, Tomoe was revealed to be traveling to investigate the site of the battle against the Dragon Slayer. Apparently, a lake had formed after the battle, and Tomoe wanted to investigate the reason for that phenomenon.

Soon after, Tomoe revealed that Misumi and Shiki had reached the city of Rotsguard, where they would be staying until they had taken care of some matters.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4: Misumi and Shiki get into an altercation with Rotsguard Academy students

Makoto Misumi and Shiki as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

Once Misumi and Shiki arrived in the Central City of Rotsguard, they decided to roam around the town to gather some information. However, they came across a group of elegantly dressed boys, who were seen cornering a girl on the street.

When he witnessed the boys harshly treating the girl, Misumi decided to intervene. Since the group didn't listen to him, Shiki decided to speak on his behalf. However, the group did not pay much heed to him either, as they went on to insult Misumi and Shiki and tell them off.

This angered Shiki, who was visibly fuming at their reaction and wanted to kill them. After Misumi calmed him down, he used his magic to overpower them and send them flying. However, the girl did not seem too pleased upon being saved and went on her way after telling Misumi and Shiki that she worked at a nearby hot pot restaurant and could show her gratitude to them if they ever visited the place.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4: Misumi applies for the teacher employment exam after realizing a massive blunder

After their confrontation with the Rotsguard Academy students, Misumi and Shiki continue roaming the city as they start looking for an inn to stay in for a few days before the entrance exam at the Academy. It was at this moment that Misumi told Shiki about his intention to take the student entrance exam at the Academy to be recognized as a resident of the town and receive permission to open a store.

However, Shiki pointed out that the exam that Patrick Rembrandt had recommended Misumi for was the teacher employment exam and not the student entrance exam. It was then revealed that Rembrandt's assistant, Morris, was behind the blunder. That said, it wasn't exactly intentional since Morris was revealed to have some trouble reading documents due to his old age.

As such, Misumi was forced to take the teacher employment exam. When the employee at the Academy started explaining the rules of the exam, Misumi inquired whether there was a clerical position available for him. However, the employee did not take kindly to the question and started berating him.

This angered Shiki, who used his withering spell on the employee. Fortunately, Misumi was able to stop him in time before he could seriously endanger the employee's life. Following that, another employee came out and apologized on her colleague's behalf.

After that, she questioned whether Misumi would like to take their practical assessment exam since he was applying to teach general tactics. However, Shiki chose the most difficult practical-only assessment for his master, which left both Misumi and the employee shocked.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4: Misumi emerges as the only passing candidate of the teacher employment exam

Makoto Misumi as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

Before sending the examinees off to their respective locations, the proctor explained the rules of the exam to them. According to him, the test will be conducted over three days, during which time each examinee will have to survive in a forest full of dangerous monsters. To pass the exam, each examinee would need to procure three orbs of three different colors.

With this, each examinee was sent to their respective locations. After scanning the area around him, Misumi turned his attention to capturing the orbs, which were traveling at varying speeds. While it seemed a fairly easy task at first, Misumi's overwhelming strength and magical power proved to be too much for the orbs, which shattered immediately upon contact.

Makoto Misumi in pursuit of the orbs during the teacher employment exam

After spending a considerable amount of time trying to capture the orbs, Misumi was finally able to adjust his strength accordingly and get ahold of them. On his last day in the forest, he was attacked by a mysterious man dressed in black. After a brief tussle, Misumi effortlessly overpowered him and sent him flying.

Following that, Misumi returned to the Academy, where he was surprised to find out that the other candidates had dropped out of the test early. That said, the proctor was pretty shocked himself when he saw that Misumi had acquired three orbs of each color. He revealed that no one had passed the exam like this before and was surprised that Misumi actually managed to get hold of three orbs in the first place.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4: Concluding events

Eva Aensland as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

Towards the end of the episode, the proctor is seen at a bar with a mysterious woman named Eva Aensland. He admitted that he didn't anticipate any candidate passing the test, mainly because someone had previously requested to increase the difficulty of the test.

Elsewhere, Misumi was seen having a conversation with Shiki, as he told his servant that he had managed to become an instructor at the Academy after passing the test. Since they had some extra time on their hands, Misumi proposed that they visit the hot pot restaurant that they were previously invited to. With this, the episode came to an end.