Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 is scheduled for release on Monday, January 29, 2024. The third installment of the season, titled Stellar Wars, aired on Monday, January 22, 2024.

In the latest episode, the two heroes chosen by the Goddess, Otonashi Hibiki and Iwahashi Tomoki, encounter one another during the unfolding battle of Stellar Fort. The war introduces formidable demon army leaders, Lady Rona, and the general of the Demon Lord's third legion, Io.

The narrative also highlights protagonist Misumi Makoto's pivotal role in concluding the battle before transitioning to the present time as Makoto and Shiki reach the Academy.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4, which is expected to further explore the experiences that await Makoto and pave the way for his potential encounter with the other two heroes.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For international fans, the English-subtitled version of the second episode will be accessible earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will also be available on various streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 29 6:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 29 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 29 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 29 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, January 29 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 29 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 29 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 29 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

The series is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode 4.

Medialink is handling the broadcast for this Winter 2024 anime in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Fans in these regions can watch the show on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One. However, it's important to note that access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

Brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 3, the storyline unfolds with Makoto and his follower Shiki setting out on a journey to the Academy. The subsequent scenes shift the focus to the Stellar War, highlighting the meeting of the two heroes chosen by the Goddess, Hibiki and Tomoki.

The episode explores their experiences and challenges during the battle against demon army leaders, including Lady Rona and Io, the general of the Demon Lord's third legion.

Lady Rona in episode 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the face of adversity during their encounter with Io, Tomoki chooses to escape with his party. However, Hibiki and her party initially decided to continue the fight, only to be met with certain defeat. The narrative also portrays a somber event – the tragic death of Hibiki's follower, Naval, as she attempts to bring down Io to save her party members.

Episode 3 briefly showcases Makoto’s influence in ultimately bringing an end to the battle.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

Makoto in episode 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4 is anticipated to delve deeper into the isekai protagonist, Makoto's experiences as he approaches the Academy. His pivotal role in ending the Stellar War sets the stage for his first encounter with the other two heroes, a development that may unfold in the upcoming episode.

While the recently released episode depicts Makoto's role in ending the war through his showdown with the demon slayer, Sophia, the narrative doesn't delve into the details of their confrontation. Therefore, episode 4 may shed light on the specifics of Makoto's role in bringing the battle to a close.

