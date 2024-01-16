Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 is set to release on Monday, January 22, 2024. The second episode of season 2, titled The Heroes Are a Couple of Beauties, aired on Monday, January 15, 2024. In this episode, the two heroes chosen by the Goddess were introduced, providing viewers with insights into their experiences upon being summoned to the new isekai world.

This installment offers fans more information about the other two heroes that protagonist Misumi Makoto was pondering about in the closing scenes of the debut episode. As such, there is significant anticipation for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 3, which is expected to further explore the adventures of the two heroes and their connection with Makoto.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 is scheduled for release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For international fans, the subtitled English version of the second episode will be accessible earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will also be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 22 6:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 22 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 22 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 22 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, January 22 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 22 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 22 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 22 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3

The anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll has secured the streaming rights for the anime outside of Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, along with several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming Episode 3.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink is handling the broadcast for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy the show on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, it's important to note that access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

Brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2

Hibiki in episode 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 2, the storyline unfolds with the introduction of the two heroes chosen by the Goddess of the isekai – Otonashi Hibiki and Iwahashi Tomoki. The episode delves into their entrance into the new world, presenting their initial experiences upon arrival.

The narrative kicks off with Hibiki's summoning by the goddess. Bestowed with immense powers, she is sent to the Limia Kingdom to guide humans and serve as their hero against demons. The episode captures her journey as she builds a party in the new world, learning to fight monsters.

Tomoki in episode 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Following Hibiki's transition to the isekai, the Goddess summons another student, Tomoki, sending him to the Gritonia Empire in a manner similar to Hibiki. Subsequently, he also assembles his party to become their ideal hero.

The episode concludes with Misumi reflecting on his own initial experience in the isekai world, drawing a stark contrast with the journeys of the other two heroes.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3

Hibiki's party (Image via J.C.Staff)

These developments set the stage for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 where the narrative is expected to delve deeper into the connection between the two heroes and Makoto.

The next installment is anticipated to showcase how the introduction and inclusion of these two heroes will impact the narrative and influence Makoto’s journey in this isekai world.

Episode 3 is likely to depict the newly introduced heroes meeting the protagonist – the hero discarded by the Goddess. As revealed in the latest episode, Hibiki already knew Misumi from their previous world. Consequently, fans can expect the forthcoming episode to portray the two characters coming face to face again in the other world.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.