Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3: Tomoki and Hibiki finally meet as the Stellar Castle War unfolds

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3, titled Stellar Wars, was released on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The episode created significant hype in the fandom, as the two heroes chosen by the Goddess, Otonashi Hibiki and Iwahashi Tomoki, met each other during the Stellar Castle battles.

Additionally, the episode highlighted the significant role of Hibiki’s follower, Naval, and her sacrificial move to save Hibiki and other party members from the demon army general, Demi-giant Io.

The storyline further explored the crucial role played by the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, in bringing an end to the war, albeit at the cost of serious injuries. Fortunately, Makoto was saved by his followers, Mio and Tomoe.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 portrays the events of the Stellar War and marks Naval’s death

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 Opening events

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 begins with the protagonist, Makoto Misumi, heading to the Academy alongside his follower, Shiki. The narrative reveals Makoto's unawareness of the other two heroes engaging in battles at this juncture.

The story then transitions to the Gratonia Kingdom, where the hero Tomoki is gearing up for an imminent war. Princess Lily commends Tomoki for his performance in battle, noting the successful reclaiming of Fort Stellar from the demons.

Makoto in episode 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tomoki discloses that they are set to ally with the Limia Kingdom in the upcoming battle. This development heightens anticipation as it lays the foundation for the collaboration between the two heroes.

Meanwhile, in another scene, Hibiki and her party members are shown in front of Fort Stellar, preparing for the upcoming battle.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3: Tomoki and Hibiki meet, and planning for the upcoming battle begins

The narrative of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 then unfolds with the two heroes, Hibiki and Tomoki, meeting and strategizing for the upcoming battle. During their encounter, Hibiki nearly discloses Tomoki's true identity from their original world, resulting in a heated yet humorous interaction between the two heroes.

Subsequently, the episode features a heartwarming moment between Hibiki and Naval. The two engage in a conversation just before their imminent battle, sharing their life experiences and worries.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3: The Battle of the Stellar Castle

Tomoki and Hibiki in this episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative of this Winter 2024 anime then shifts to the beginning of the battle, where Tomoki seeks the Goddess’ blessing before the fight. The subsequent scene provides a glimpse into the demon army's situation as they plan a counterattack inside the Stellar Fort.

As the heroes and their army charge towards the fort, the leader of the demon army, Lady Rona, launches a counterattack, eliminating the entire army with a trap. Only the heroes and their party members manage to survive.

Lady Rona then directs her attack towards Tomoki, but he successfully counters it with his Divine Lance. Following this, Tomoki's follower, Mora, summons her dragon, and Tomoki, riding on the dragon's back, launches an attack on Rona and the fort. However, the enemy effortlessly dispels his attack.

Lady Rona in episode 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Inside the fort, the two heroes and their party engage in a showdown with the general of the Demon Lord’s third legion, Demi-giant Io.

Initially matching the enemy's strength, Io's superior regeneration abilities and ultimate skill pose a formidable challenge, stripping the heroes of the magical powers bestowed by the Goddess. Tomoki chooses to retreat with his party, but Hibiki and her companions decide to confront the formidable demon general by themselves.

In a brief scene afterward, the Goddess contemplates her next move, involving Makoto, as her side faces imminent defeat in the battle.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3: Hibiki’s party vs. Demon General Io results in Naval’s tragic demise

Naval fighting Io (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 continues with Hibiki and her party encountering Io, but their exhaustion is evident. Hibiki ponders on how they will overcome the monster.

The following scene shifts to two other demon army members, including Sophia, elsewhere, preparing for another attack. Subsequently, they all notice the presence of the Goddess’ light nearby, reinstating Hibiki’s hopes.

The Goddess' light summons Makoto to the battle to bolster their forces. However, immediately after being summoned, Makoto is attacked by Sophia.

Naval before her death (Image via J.C.Staff)

The story progresses to Hibiki and her party confronting Io with renewed determination. However, despite their efforts, their attacks prove ineffective. Naval decides to employ the Rose Sign magic boost with Woody's assistance.

While this grants her overwhelming strength, Woody's somber expressions suggest a potential drawback to the power-up. Later, it is unveiled that this enhancement is a suicidal move, utilizing the user's life force in exchange for increased power.

Naval vs. Io (Image via J.C.Staff)

The group confronts Io and nearly succeeds in defeating the monster, but he transitions to his second phase. In the face of this dire situation, Woody escapes, taking everyone except Naval as per her instructions.

Naval engages Io alone, using her final formidable moves, Death Reward and Death Inferno, to bring down Io along with herself. The powerful attack results in a massive explosion, leading to her death.

Hibiki and her party watch from a distance. Realizing her tragic fate, Hibiki breaks down in tears.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3: Concluding events

Tomoe and Mio saves Makoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

Despite Naval’s sacrificial strike, the closing scenes reveal that Io survived. Rona informs him that Sophia, the dragon slayer, fell in her battle against the isekai protagonist, Makoto.

Although their battle isn’t shown in the episode, the subsequent scene depicts an injured and unconscious Makoto being rescued by his followers Mio and Tomoe. The narrative further discloses that Makoto, unaware of these events at the time, ultimately became the one to end the war, and his followers managed to save him.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 3 concludes with the narrative transitioning back to the present time, portraying Makoto and Shiki arriving at their destination, the Academy.

