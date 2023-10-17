The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 announces English dub for the anime

The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2, which recently premiered this month on October 3, 2023, didn’t take much time to reveal the most awaited English dub for the sequel. Much to fans' surprise, the cast line-up comprises the new members as well as the returning VAs from season 1 who left an indelible mark on the Isekai enthusiasts with their exceptional performance.

As Crunchyroll revealed, the streaming giant will release the English dub for the sequel immediately. The first dubbed episode of The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 aligns with the anime’s weekly schedule, allowing fans to also enjoy the new version and the recently dropped third episode, with the original Japanese voiceover and the English subtitle.

Celeste Perez returns to voice Sei Takahashi in The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2

Expand Tweet

Here’s the list of the returning as well as the new voice cast for the English dub of The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2:

Sei Takahashi - Celeste Perez

Albert Hawke - Ian Sinclair

Johan Valdec - David Matranga

Jude - Nazeeh Tarsha

Yuri Drewes - Ryan Colt Levy

Oscar Dunkel - Eduardo Vildasol

Franz - Doug Jackson

Corinna - Casey Casper

Marie - Monica Rial

The anime also announced the additional voice cast, including Carson Wright, Alex Moore, Molly Searcy, Marianne Bray, Erica Muse, Comona Lewin, Ryan Negron, Ciarán Strange, and lastly Mauricio Ortiz-Segura. Unfortunately, the characters they will be voicing in the coming episodes of The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 are yet to be revealed.

Below is the complete list of the returning crew for the sequel's English dub:

ADR Director - Caitlin Glass

ADR Mixer - Gino Palencia

ADR Engineer - Jamal Roberson

Assistant Producer: Samantha Herek

English Scripts - Heather Walker

Expand Tweet

Seven Seas Entertainment, the official English publisher of the original light novel series describes the plot as such:

"Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one."

It continues:

"And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her."

The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 will be revealing additional details about the new characters in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.