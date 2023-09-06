The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 reveals release date, cast, and more in latest PV

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, saw Kadokawa unveil a new promotional video for The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2, bringing with it some key details about the series. As revealed in the latest promotional video, the series is set to premiere on Japanese broadcast television in early October. The clip also announced additional cast members and the series' theme songs.

International streaming information for The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 was also confirmed in an announcement released alongside the promotional video. The series will see all of its main cast from the first season return, with most of its main staff members returning as well, apart from individuals in some key positions.

The first season premiered in April 2021, with Funimation streaming the series as it aired in both original Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 premieres on October 3 in Japan

Expand Tweet

As per the series' latest promotional video, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 3 at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The series will initially air on AT-X, with premieres on TOKYO MX, MBS, and BS11 soon after. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally as it airs in Japan.

While the anime's main cast is returning for the second season, there are some changes in the staff. Scott MacDonald will be replacing Tomoyasu Hosoi as the art director for the series, while Katsuhiro Kawano will now be credited as the music producer. This is not to be confused with returning staff member Aira Yuki's credit as "music produce."

The series will once again be animated by Diomedéa Studios, who was responsible for the first season's production as well.

Expand Tweet

New cast members for the series include Ryota Ohsaka as Oscar Dunkel, Chiaki Kobayashi as Tenyu, and Shinichiro Miki as Seiran. The opening theme for The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 is Semisweet Afternoon by Aira Yuki, while the ending theme is Lilac Melody by Aina Suzuki.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Yuki Tachibana and illustrator Yasuyuki Syuri's light novel series of the same name. Tachibana originally launched the series as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2016, with Kadokawa publishing the first print volume in February 2017. This print volume featured illustrations from Syuri as well. A manga adaptation was launched by Fujiazuki in July 2017.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.