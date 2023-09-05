A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime announces release date and more in PV

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the official website for A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime released a new promotional video featuring a release date and more. The series serves as a television anime adaptation of author Shiina Howahowa and illustrator Yamaado’s original light novel series of the same name.

The latest promotional video, called the main one by the series’ official website, also shares the opening and ending theme songs for the upcoming television anime series. Per the promotional video, A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime series is set to premiere in early October 2023 as a part of the Fall 2023 anime season.

While domestic Japanese release and streaming information for A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime have been announced, international streaming information is still lacking. Fans can hopefully expect this news to be announced sometime in the coming weeks before the anime’s October 2023 premiere in Japan.

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime series set to premiere on October 3, 2023

As mentioned, the latest promotional video for A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime confirmed its release on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The series will air at 1.05 am JST on the TOKYO MX channel and at 1.05 am JST on the BS11 channel. The series is also set to stream on the d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai services on the same day. It will later premiere on AT-X at 11.30 pm JST on the same day.

Yuichi Nakazawa is directing the anime at Maho Film Studios. Touko Machida is overseeing the series scripts, while Yuko Wataba and Yuko Oba are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music for the series. The opening theme will be Magic Writer by Saji, and the ending theme is Kibo no Recipe (which translates to Recipe of Hope) by Miho Okasaki.

The anime’s cast includes Kaito Ishikawa as Earth, Daisuke Namikawa as Taichi tanaka, Reina Ueda as Fairy Queen, Tasuku Hatanaka as Zwei, Miho Okasaki as Milly, Shiori Izawa as Ryu-chan, Chitose Morinaga as Pikasah, Ayaka Asai as Nora, Taro Kiuchi as Reiji, Yusuka Shirai as Kazamine, and Naomi Ozora as Rona.

Howahowa and Yamaada’s original light novel series began as a web novel by Howahowa on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. The AlphaPolis website began serializing a light novel version, with illustrations by Yamaada, in February 2014.

The series is still ongoing and has released 27 volumes in total. AlphaPolis’ Alpha Manga service releases the manga adaptation in English, which began serialization in May 204 with illustrations by Shuya Rikudo.

