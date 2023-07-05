MF Ghost anime adaptation reveals trailer, release window, and more

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Shuuichi Shigeno's MF Ghost manga shared the series' fourth promotional video. Within, the opening and ending theme songs are revealed, as well as the series' release window, which is set for later this year.

Fans know MF Ghost as the sequel to the Initial D anime and manga series, with both series focusing heavily on the Japanese street racing scene. They are both also written by Shigeno, meaning fans of the latter series can expect the former to feature similar tones, themes, storylines, and more.

In addition to the above information about the MF Ghost television anime adaptation, an extensive cast and staff list has also been released.

Initial D successor MF Ghost set to debut on Japanese television in October 2023

As mentioned above, the latest MF Ghost promotional video has revealed the series' October premiere, as well as its opening and ending themes. These are JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU by Yu Serizawa and Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm) by Himika Akaneya, respectively. Akaneya is a part of the Iris idol group, which is typically stylized as i☆Ris.

The trailer primarily focuses on introducing the protagonist, Kanata Rivington, known as Kanata Katagiri in the racing scene. Fans see Kanata going through his daily life and facing several struggles. This is where supporting characters who will likely be Kanata's opponents are introduced.

In October, the series will premiere in Japan on the TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, YTV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and Animax channels, as well as on other channels, which are yet to be announced. While details about international streaming availability are yet to be revealed, the international rights will likely go to Crunchyroll, while the rights for the United States will likely go to Hulu. With both platforms carrying the Initial D anime, they seem to be the most likely options.

Tomohito Naka is directing the MF Ghost anime at Felix Film Studios. Kenichi Yamashita is in charge of the series' scripts with Akihiko Inari writing them. Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and is one of the chief animation directors alongside Chiyoko Sakamoto. Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director, while Masafumi Mimia is directing the sound and Akio Dobashi is composing the music.

The full cast list includes:

Yūma Uchida as Kanata Katagiri (Kanata Livington)

Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji

Daisuke Ono as Shun Aiba

Hiroshi Kamiya as Michael Beckenbauer

Daisuke Namikawa as Daigo Ōishi

Junichi Suwabe as Kaito Akaba

Hiroki Yasumoto as Fūjin Ishigami

Ryota Ohsaka as Kōki Sawatari

Kohsuke Tanabe as Kakeru Yashiro

Yū Serizawa as Nozomi Kitahara

Tooru Sakurai as Yūdai Sakamoto

Kaito Ishikawa as Yōsuke Ōtani

Yūichi Nakamura as Jackson Taylor

Takumu Miyazono as Kazuhiro Maezono

Shogo Sakata as Takuya Yanagida

Kenta Miyake as E. Hanninen

Tasuku Hatanaka as Ogata

Taku Yashiro as Sena Moroboshi

Takehito Koyasu as Ryō Takahashi

Tomokazu Seki as Keisuke Takahashi

Osamu Hosoi as Fumihiro Jōyū

Yasunori Matsumoto as Wataru Akiyama

Mitsuo Iwata Itsuki Takeuchi

Kazuki Yao as Kōichirō Iketani

Wataru Takagi as Kenji

Shuuhei Sakaguchi Hiroya Okuyama

Nobutoshi Canna as Kai Kogashiwa

Tatsuki Kobe as Yōji Tanaka

Yuko Iida as Kyōko Kurihara

Coco Hayashi as Mami Satō

