The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 reveals ending theme in new PV

Kadokawa streamed the complete second promotional video of The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 anime online on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Within that, fans heard the upcoming season's ending theme song for the first time. The song is set to be Lilac Melody by Aina Suzuki.

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 is the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Yuka Tachibana and illustrator Yasuyuki Syuri’s original light novel series. With the series set to premiere in a matter of days, this latest batch of news will likely mark the last shared prior to the second season’s debut.

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 also announced that voice clips from the main characters will be posted to the anime’s social media accounts as the release draws nearer. Once the season premieres, lead voice actors Yui Ishikawa and Reina Ueda are set to host a weekly web radio program as their respective characters.

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 handles final loose threads ahead of premiere

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 primarily focused on previewing Aina Suzuki’s Lilac Melody. This song will serve as the ending theme for the series’ second season. Aira Yuki will perform the opening theme song Semisweet Afternoon.

The aforementioned voice clips will be promoted to the anime’s YouTube and X accounts over the next five days and will feature the main characters of the series. On the premiere day for the second season, October 3, 2023, Ishikawa and Ueda will host the anime’s weekly Sei and Liz’s Tea Party Radio program as their respective characters, Sei Takanashi and Elizabeth Ashley.

Alongside Ishikawa and Ueda, the anime’s main cast and most of its staff from the first season are returning for the second. Joining the cast will be Ryota Ohsaka as Oscar Dunkel, Chiaki Kobayashi as Tenyu, and Shinichiro Miki as Seiran. Staff-wise, Scott MacDonald is replacing Tomoyasu Hosoi as art director, and Katsuhiro Kawano is now credited as music producer for the series.

The new season will premiere on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 channels, as well as the Lemino streaming service, on October 3 in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The first season premiered in April 2021 and was streamed by Funimation in both original Japanese audio and an English dubbed version.

The story follows Sei, a 20-year-old office worker who is summoned to a new world. However, the ritual which was meant to produce a “Saint” to banish the dark magic summoned both Sei and another.

Things get worse when it’s clear that the other “Saint” is preferable to Sei by many. Sei then leaves the royal palace and begins her own new life, all the while hoping her alleged Sainthood doesn’t cause her any issues.

