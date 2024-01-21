A Sign of Affection episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The anticipation surrounding the next episode is palpable among fans as Yuki embarks on a journey of teaching Itsuomi sign language, which paves the path for a deeper connection between the two characters.

Additionally, the latest episode of A Sign of Affection, titled Yubisaki to Renren, also introduces two new characters, Itsuomi’s high school friends Iryuu Shin and Nakazono Emma, who are expected to play key roles in the show’s future narrative. Episode 4 delves into Emma’s apparent crush on Itsuomi, creating a subplot that could significantly impact the overall storyline.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to explore the dynamics of the evolving relationship between Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi, and how the introduction of these new characters will influence their development.

A Sign of Affection episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 4 is scheduled for broadcast in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, January 27, 2024. For global fans, the English-subtitled version of episode 4 will be accessible earlier on the same day. The next installment will be released on streaming platforms approximately an hour after it airs on TV.

The release date and time for fans across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 27 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 27 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 27 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 27 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 27 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 27 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 27 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 27 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 4

A Sign of Affection anime is airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for A Sign of Affection episode 4 outside of Asia. Therefore, the upcoming episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in North and Central America, and in other select regions worldwide.

In Southeast Asia, this Winter 2024 anime is being broadcast by Muse Communication. Therefore, fans in most parts of this region can enjoy the show on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A Sign of Affection episode 3 recap

In episode 3, titled Someone is Thinking of Someone, Yuki makes a sign language guidebook for Itsuomi, also using it as an opportunity to get closer to him. During a café visit with Rin, Yuki presents the guidebook to him, leading to a cute moment.

Subsequently, the episode introduces Itsuomi’s high school friends Shin and Emma. Yuki observes Emma's noticeable clinginess towards her crush, which significantly impacts her mood.

Later, at the Laundromat, Yuki expresses her desire to grow closer to Itsuomi, leading to several sweet moments between the two protagonists. Before parting ways, she asks about Itsuomi's relationship with Emma, and he assures her that they're just friends. Itsuomi also inquires about Oushi.

This development sets the stage for deepening the connection between the two characters. The closing scenes provide further insight into Emma and Itsuomi’s relationship during their brief encounter.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 4

The upcoming episode 4 is expected to showcase the evolving connections between the two protagonists, portraying how sign language becomes a pivotal element in bringing them together.

The introduction of Emma in episode 3 has added a new twist to the narrative. As such, A Sign of Affection episode 4 is expected to provide further insights into her character and Itsuomi’s connections with his two newly-introduced friends, thus revealing more information about Itsuomi's life.

With the introduction of Oushi in episode 2 and now the inclusion of Emma, fans are eagerly anticipating how these new characters will impact the plot. As the series builds a diverse cast of characters, episode 4 is likely to explore their dynamics further.