A Sign of Affection episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 2 is set to broadcast on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The anime adaptation of Mangaka Suu Morishita's series, A Sign of Affection, aka Yubisaki to Renren, has garnered the attention of anime enthusiasts, notably because of its wholesome narrative and striking art and animation.

A Sign of Affection episode 2 will provide deeper insights into the development of the main characters, Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi's relationship. The episode is expected to delve into a detailed narrative, exploring their interactions and the evolving dynamics of their connection.

A Sign of Affection episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 2 is scheduled to air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, January 13, 2024. International fans can access the subtitled English version of the second episode earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will be made available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its release on TV.

The release information for fans in different parts of the world is listed below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 13 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 13 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 13 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 13 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 13 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 13 7:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 13 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 13 11:00 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 2

The anime is currently being broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV in Japan. The series also includes subtitles for scenes featuring sign language, ensuring a more comprehensive viewing experience.

Crunchyroll has secured the streaming rights for A Sign of Affection episode 2 outside of Asia. The upcoming installment will be streaming on Crunchyroll in North and Central America, as well as in some other parts of the world.

For fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication has obtained the broadcasting rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Therefore, anime enthusiasts can catch the show on their YouTube channel Muse Asia in most parts of the region.

A Sign of Affection episode 1 recap

Yuki and Nagi (Image via Ajia-do)

The debut episode, titled Yuki's World, begins with the hearing-impaired protagonist, Yuki Itose, navigating a snowy cityscape. She later encounters the male protagonist, Itsuomi Nagi on a train. Despite this being their initial interaction, they connect exceptionally well, laying the foundation for the show's narrative.

The episode delves into the life of Yuki, who is hard of hearing, and the challenges she faces. It also emphasizes how this sudden meeting with Nagi deeply impacted her.

The episode then sheds light on Yuki's daily life. During a conversation with her best friend, Fujishiro Rin, they find out about each other's crushes and decide to obtain their contact details together.

Yuki and Nagi in the opening theme (Image via Ajia-do)

In the second half of A Sign of Affection episode 1, the two girls visit the cafe where their crushes work. There, Yuki and Nagi have another endearing interaction. While Rin successfully exchanges contact information with her crush, Yuki hesitates and ultimately fails to obtain the same.

However, Nagi ends up accompanying Yuki on her way home, leading to another heartwarming moment between the two characters. They walk hand in hand through the snowy night and during their stroll, Yuki finally succeeds in acquiring Nagi's contact information.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 2

Nagi in episode 1 (Image via Ajia-do)

As they prepare to part ways in episode 1, Nagi asks Yuki in a text if she will allow him into her world, and she immediately approves. This heartwarming scene sets the stage for the development of their relationship in the upcoming episode 2.

Fans can anticipate witnessing more adorable interactions between the two characters. The new episode is also expected to showcase the development of their connections and romance.

Stay tuned for more anime updates, news, and manga updates in 2024.