A Sign of Affection episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection, a captivating Japanese romance manga by Morishita, commenced serialization on July 24, 2019, in Kodansha's Dessert magazine. The manga has since reached ten volumes, surpassing the initially projected nine volumes. This heartwarming series explores communication barriers, a theme largely unexplored since the release of A Silent Voice.

A Sign of Affection is set to premiere its first episode on January 6, 2024, building anticipation for a heartfelt exploration of human connection. While the total episode count remains undisclosed, expectations align with the typical single cour format, suggesting a concise yet impactful 11-13 episode run, fitting for the romance genre.

A Sign of Affection episode 1 release date and timings

The highly anticipated premiere of A Sign of Affection episode 1 is set to release in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The manga currently has around 40 chapters and follows a monthly release schedule. The episode will be available to enjoy on streaming platforms after about an hour. The release timings for different time zones are listed below.

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Saturday, January 6 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, January 6 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 6 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 6 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 6 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Saturday, January 6 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Saturday, January 6

A Sign of Affection episode 1 streaming details

A Sign of Affection anime is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. The series will include Japanese subtitles on television and streaming platforms to facilitate the translation of the scenes into sign languages.

Internationally, the anime will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for North and Central Americans. Streaming details for other global regions are yet to be announced, promising an engaging viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

A Sign of Affection: What to Expect?

The upcoming series features a distinguished cast, with Sumire Morohoshi and Yu Miyazaki lending their talents to the main characters, Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi. Notably, Morohoshi, known for her roles as Kyoka Izumi in Bungo Stray Dogs and Emma in The Promised Neverland, portrays Yuki, while Miyazaki, recognized for Sachiro Hirugami in Haikyuu!!, takes on the role of Itsuomi.

The talented ensemble includes Takeo Otsuka as Oshi Ashioki, Ryota Ohsaka as Kyoya Nagi, and Kaede Hondo as Rin Fujishiro. Each brings their expertise, with Ohsaka having previously voiced Keiji Akaashi in Haikyuu!! and Hondo lending her voice to characters in Dr. Stone and Hinamatsuri.

Additionally, Nao Tōyama and Tasuku Hatanaka contribute their skills as Ema Nakazono and Kokoro Iyanagi, respectively. Toyama's repertoire encompasses roles in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Rent-A-Girlfriend, while Hatanaka is recognized for his performances in My Hero Academia and Tokyo Revengers.

Final Thoughts

The much-anticipated anime, starring an exceptional cast, will directly adapt the manga with the same name. Fans can delve into the manga via Comixology and Amazon Kindle. Notably, the manga is exclusively accessible on Kodansha Comics's website, lacking availability on platforms like Shueisha's MANGA Plus or Shonen Jump+ App. This direct adaptation has only increased the anticipation for the series among fans.

In a genre hungry for quality romance post-Horimiya, the anticipation for A Sign of Affection as a breath of fresh air in anime is palpable, promising a compelling narrative on the intricacies of human connection.