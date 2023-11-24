Will there be a Bungo Stray Dogs season 6? Possibilities explored

Ever since the end of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, fans have been highly anticipating the announcement of Bungo Stray Dogs season 6. However, given the manga's status, will the series receive a sequel season? Many fans could be led to believe that the series is over, however, that is far from the truth.

Bungo Stray Dogs, written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, is a Japanese manga series that has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace. Since its inception in 2012, the manga has released 111 chapters collected into 24 volumes. Moreover, the series has also been adapted into five seasons of anime.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 6: Will there be another season?

Yes, Bungo Stray Dogs will most likely have a sixth season. Following the season finale of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, the anime's official X account posted a tweet thanking fans for supporting the series for seven long years. With that, the post made it clear that the series had not finished.

As fans would know, by the end of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, the anime ended up surpassing the manga's story. Hence, the finale fans witnessed was pretty much an original ending that possibly saw Studio Bones collaborating with series author Kafka Asagiri.

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Even when one goes through the manga series right now, it is pretty evident that it will be adapting the same anime storyline into the manga. Therefore, one can expect the manga to soon surpass the anime storyline.

When can fans expect Bungo Stray Dogs season 6 to be released?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 6 may likely be released sometime after 2026. An anime episode generally adapts up to three manga chapters.

Thus, considering that the general size of an anime season ranges from 11 to 12 episodes, Studio Bones will need the appropriate amount of source material for the same, which could be about 36 chapters.

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Unfortunately, the manga series is released in Young Ace, Kadokawa Shoten's monthly seinen manga, meaning that it will only publish one chapter every month. Given that it may take a minimum of three years to publish 36 chapters, Studio Bones may likely produce the next season after three years, i.e., 2026.

That said, one should remember that a 12-episode anime does get animated by a studio in about a year. Hence, fans may likely see the release of Bungo Stray Dogs season 6 sometime in 2027.

Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

The only problem with this deduction is that the anime's fifth season was produced by Studio Bones despite the lack of source material. Therefore, the anime studio might decide to take this route again and possibly collaborate with manga author Kafka Asagiri to write the story for Bungo Stray Dogs season 6.

If this were to happen, fans can expect the anime to be announced in a couple of years. Such a situation will likely have Bungo Stray Dogs follow Dragon Ball Super's format, where the anime and movies were released prior to the story in the manga. Hence, the manga might likely end up adapting the anime.

