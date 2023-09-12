How to watch Horimiya anime? Watch order explained

Horimiya anime is a popular romantic comedy anime of two completely different people - a scholarly girl who is great in almost everything and a boy who is considered a loser and lonely guy in class - meet and develop a friendship.

Written by HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara, this manga has garnered a devoted fanbase with its lovable characters and heartw­arming plot. To fully engage in the world of Hori Kyouko and Miyamura Izumi, it's essential to know the proper sequence of episodes and OVAs.

In this guide, we'll provide a clear and organized Horimiya anime watch order, ensuring your viewing experience is seamless and enjoy­able.

Horimiya anime watch order explained

1. Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (2012)- Optional, but insightful

For a deeper understanding of the Horimiya anime universe, it's worth checking out the six-episode OVA series called Hori-san to Miyamu­ra-kun (2012). Although these episodes are not necessary for following the main story­line, they offer valuable insights into the characters' relationships and dynamics.

Set before the events of the main anime, this series provides a glimpse into Hori and Miyam­ura's lives before their paths inter­sect. Dive into their personal struggles and unique personalities as you experience them from a different perspective.

2. Horimiya (2021)- The heart of the story

The core of the Hori­miya story is found in its 13-ep­isode main anime series, which was released in 2021. This is where you'll experience the heartfelt and capti­vating romance between Hori and Miyamura.

The series skill­fully portrays their transfo­rmative journey from acquai­ntances to a couple. Alongside them, you'll meet their friends, witness their quirks, and empathize with the challenges they encounter while navig­ating the joys and struggles of high school life.

3. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (2023)- A sequel worth watching

Fans of the heartw­arming story of Hori and Miyamura can watch the already released Hori­miya: The Missing Pieces (2023), a delig­htful sequel consisting of 13 episodes from the missing chapters of Horimiya manga.

This highly antic­ipated contin­uation delves deeper into their relationship as they navigate new obstacles together. It serves as a perfect compl­ement to the main anime series, offering fans more of what they adore about Hori and Miyamura.

Additional details to get the complete essence of Horimiya anime

This watch order ensures a chronological viewing experience without any major spoilers. However, if you prefer to skip the OVA episodes, you can start directly with the main anime series, Horimiya anime (2021).

If you choose to watch the OVA episodes, it's best to do so after episode 1 of the main anime series. For detailed watch order with OVA, the list is given below:

Horimiya: The First Meeting (can be watched after episode 1 of the anime)

Horimiya: The Christmas Party (can be watched after episode 2 of the anime)

Horimiya: The Valentine's Day Special (can be watched after episode 3 of the anime)

Horimiya: The Summer Festival (can be watched after episode 4 of the anime)

Horimiya: The School Festival (can be watched after episode 5 of the anime)

Horimiya: Shingakki (can be watched after episode 12 of the anime)

For Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, consider watching it after you've completed episode 12 of the main anime to avoid spoilers.

Final thoughts

Horimiya is an anime and manga that captures the essence of high school life and the bitte­rsweet moments of young romance. Through its relatable characters, this heartw­arming series beaut­ifully portrays both the comple­xities and simpl­icity of adoles­cence.

Whether you choose to begin with the optional OVAs or dive right into the main story­line, be prepared for a capti­vating journey alongside Hori and Miyamura as they explore their true selves and navigate the ups and downs of youth.

So grab your favorite snacks, find a cozy spot, and get ready to embark on an enchanting adventure with Horimiya anime that will surely leave a smile on your face.

