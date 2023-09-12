How to watch Horimiya anime? Watch order explained

Horimiya anime is a popular romantic comedy anime of two completely different people - a scholarly girl who is great in almost everything and a boy who is considered a loser and lonely guy in class - meet and develop a friendship.
Written by HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara, this manga has garnered a devoted fanbase with its lovable characters and heartwarming plot. To fully engage in the world of Hori Kyouko and Miyamura Izumi, it's essential to know the proper sequence of episodes and OVAs.
In this guide, we'll provide a clear and organized Horimiya anime watch order, ensuring your viewing experience is seamless and enjoyable.
Horimiya anime watch order explained
1. Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (2012)- Optional, but insightful
For a deeper understanding of the Horimiya anime universe, it's worth checking out the six-episode OVA series called Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (2012). Although these episodes are not necessary for following the main storyline, they offer valuable insights into the characters' relationships and dynamics.
Set before the events of the main anime, this series provides a glimpse into Hori and Miyamura's lives before their paths intersect. Dive into their personal struggles and unique personalities as you experience them from a different perspective.
2. Horimiya (2021)- The heart of the story
The core of the Horimiya story is found in its 13-episode main anime series, which was released in 2021. This is where you'll experience the heartfelt and captivating romance between Hori and Miyamura.
The series skillfully portrays their transformative journey from acquaintances to a couple. Alongside them, you'll meet their friends, witness their quirks, and empathize with the challenges they encounter while navigating the joys and struggles of high school life.
3. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (2023)- A sequel worth watching
Fans of the heartwarming story of Hori and Miyamura can watch the already released Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (2023), a delightful sequel consisting of 13 episodes from the missing chapters of Horimiya manga.
This highly anticipated continuation delves deeper into their relationship as they navigate new obstacles together. It serves as a perfect complement to the main anime series, offering fans more of what they adore about Hori and Miyamura.
Additional details to get the complete essence of Horimiya anime
This watch order ensures a chronological viewing experience without any major spoilers. However, if you prefer to skip the OVA episodes, you can start directly with the main anime series, Horimiya anime (2021).
If you choose to watch the OVA episodes, it's best to do so after episode 1 of the main anime series. For detailed watch order with OVA, the list is given below:
- Horimiya: The First Meeting (can be watched after episode 1 of the anime)
- Horimiya: The Christmas Party (can be watched after episode 2 of the anime)
- Horimiya: The Valentine's Day Special (can be watched after episode 3 of the anime)
- Horimiya: The Summer Festival (can be watched after episode 4 of the anime)
- Horimiya: The School Festival (can be watched after episode 5 of the anime)
- Horimiya: Shingakki (can be watched after episode 12 of the anime)
For Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, consider watching it after you've completed episode 12 of the main anime to avoid spoilers.
Final thoughts
Horimiya is an anime and manga that captures the essence of high school life and the bittersweet moments of young romance. Through its relatable characters, this heartwarming series beautifully portrays both the complexities and simplicity of adolescence.
Whether you choose to begin with the optional OVAs or dive right into the main storyline, be prepared for a captivating journey alongside Hori and Miyamura as they explore their true selves and navigate the ups and downs of youth.
So grab your favorite snacks, find a cozy spot, and get ready to embark on an enchanting adventure with Horimiya anime that will surely leave a smile on your face.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.