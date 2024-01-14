A Sign of Affection episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Fans of the series are eagerly anticipating this next installment, especially after witnessing Yuki's acknowledgment of her feelings for Itsuomi, as seen in the closing scenes of the second episode.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to explore the impact of Yuki's newfound realization on the unfolding narrative. Viewers can expect to gain deeper insights into the evolving relationship between the main characters, Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi.

Additionally, the second episode of A Sign of Affection, aka Yubisaki to Renren, introduces a new character – Yuki's childhood friend Ashioki Oushi, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from A Sign of Affection episode 2.

A Sign of Affection episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 3 is set to broadcast in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, January 20, 2024. For global fans, the English-subtitled version of episode 3 will be available earlier on the same day. The next installment will be released on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its release on TV.

The release date and time for fans in different parts of the world is as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 20 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 20 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 20 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 20 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 20 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 20 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 20 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 20 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 3?

Itsuomi pats Yuki (Image via Ajia-do)

A Sign of Affection episode 3 will air on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV in Japan. To enhance the viewing experience, the series incorporates subtitles for scenes involving sign language, providing a more comprehensive understanding for the audience.

Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights for A Sign of Affection episode 3 outside Asia. Therefore, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode in North and Central America and other select regions worldwide.

In Southeast Asia, broadcasting rights for this Winter 2024 anime have been secured by Muse Communication. Thus, fans in most parts of this region will be able to enjoy A Sign of Affection episode 3 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A Sign of Affection episode 2: Beirf recap

Yuki and Rin (Image via Ajia-do)

A Sign of Affection episode 2, titled To Affection, begins with Yuki daydreaming about her initial encounter with Itsuomi.

The episode then unfolds as the female protagonist converses with her best friend, Rin, catching up on the events surrounding Yuki and Itsuomi's last interaction. There, Yuki comes across Itsuomi, leading to a brief yet sweet exchange where Itsuomi even calls Yuki "cute."

Following this interaction, the second installment introduces a new character, Yuki's childhood friend Ashioki Oushi, who inquires about Yuki's new friend (Itsuomi). Oushi's introduction heightens the audience's interest as his personality adds an element of intrigue to the storyline.

Itsuomi and Oushi in episode 2 (Image via Ajia-do)

The episode continues as Yuki contemplates Itsuomi's travels overseas, imagining all the new and unfamiliar places he visits. Upon Itsuomi's return, another heartwarming interaction between the two ensues, where Itsuomi greets Yuki using sign language and presents her with a souvenir.

Despite finding the souvenir a bit peculiar, Yuki cherishes his gift. The second episode also provides glimpses into Yuki's early elementary and middle school years. It depicts her curiosity about worlds unknown to her.

The second installment concludes on a pleasant note as Yuki realizes that her feelings for Itsuomi extend beyond a mere crush; she recognizes them as love.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 3?

Yuki in episode 2 (Image via Ajia-do)

The upcoming episode 3 is expected to delve deeper into the interactions between the two protagonists and illustrate the impact of Yuki's recent realization on their future dynamics in the series.

With the introduction of Oushi in episode 2, A Sign of Affection episode 3 is also expected to shed more light on this new addition to the story. The next installment will likely offer additional context and depth to his character.

With Oushi's presence in the narrative, fans can look forward to exploring how his introduction influences the evolving relationship between Yuki and Itsuomi.

Keep up with anime and manga news and updates as 2024 progresses.