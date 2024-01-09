Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1 has generated considerable excitement among anime enthusiasts following its highly anticipated release. This inaugural episode of the second season, titled What? Moon over the Ruined Castle, aired on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST. It showcases the series' exceptional production quality, featuring breathtaking visuals and stunning animation.

The episode unfolds Makoto's venture into the hyuman realm, illustrating his journey from facing rejection by fellow humans due to his appearance to ultimately aiding some of these individuals. These occurrences prompt him to rediscover the various aspects of his own emotions as he follows his heart in situations where rational choices become difficult.

Additionally, the episode shows glimpses of the other heroes initially chosen by the world’s Goddess, as depicted in the show’s earlier narrative.

Makoto aiding the hyumans in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1 helps him understand his own emotions

Expand Tweet

After showing a brief recap of season 1, the first episode of the isekai show's second season begins with the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, and his follower, Shiki, venturing into the hyuman town of Obitt. There, Makoto faces judgment for his appearance by fellow humans.

As Shiki searches for an inn, Makoto visits the guild after enjoying a meal in a restaurant. Upon parting ways with Shiki, Makoto reflects on Tomoe and Mio, his other two followers.

The scene transitions to showcase the two girls and the situation at his demihuman settlement, where Mio continues to strive to enhance her cooking skills.

While at the adventurers guild, a girl seeks help for her village, under attack by bandits called "Moon over the Ruined Castle," catching Makoto's attention.

However, she leaves the guild without assistance. Later, Makoto senses he is being trailed by thieves and also realizes that the girl from the guild office is also under attack by some thugs nearby.

Makoto meets Mio and Eto, learns about the bandit group, Moon over the Ruined Castle

Expand Tweet

Makoto confronts and defeats his pursuers, as well as those who harassed the girl, rescuing her and her demihuman companion. Using his Healing Kai, he also heals the demihuman boy.

Thereafter, they exchange an introduction. The girl, Lana, reveals that she hails from Tapa village and introduces her companion Eto, a werewolf.

Makoto assists them, seizing the opportunity to learn more about the "Moon over the Ruined Castle" attack. After escorting them back to their village, Makoto discovers the bandits have killed villagers to make them surrender.

Eto, impressed by Makoto's skills, becomes curious about his origins. In response, Makoto simply states that he is an adventuring merchant.

Makoto and Shiki in Obitt (Image via J.C.Staff)

Makoto detects the presence of the bandits lurking nearby and proceeds to address the situation.

Eto questions why he is helping the villagers, to which Makoto responds by revealing that in his home world in a distant land, "Moon over the Ruined Castle" is a song he likes, and he can't stand the idea of a vicious bandit group using the same name.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1: The situation back at the demihuman land

Mio and Tomoe in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative focus of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1 then shifts to the demihuman land, where Mio attempts to improve her cooking skills.

Unfortunately, her dishes still knock out the taste testers due to the use of non-edible ingredients and inadequate techniques. The overwhelmed Mio is encouraged by Tomoe to travel the world and learn more about cooking.

Mio is excited by the idea. Mio's food testers also cheer, relieved that they won't have to taste her cooking anymore.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1: Makoto encounters the bandit group

Makoto using his fire arrow (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the subsequent scenes in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1, Makoto discovers the bandit group "Moon over the Ruined Castle's" hideout, where they plan to force the villagers to surrender. Concealing his identity with his old mask, Makoto employs his Silencing Kai skill to launch an attack.

As Makoto grapples with his emotions regarding assisting humans and follows his heart in decision-making, an epic soundtrack accompanies the scene as Makoto faces the bandit leader and the remaining members.

Using his fire magic, Makoto effortlessly defeats the gang with fire arrows. He tells their leader that he won’t kill them, warning him not to use the name "Moon over the Ruined Castle" ever again.

The final scenes in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1

Makoto regroups with Shiki (Image via J.C.Staff)

The closing scenes of the debut installment of season 2 then portray the Tapa villagers discovering the defeated bandits. Lana and Eto identify Makoto as the one responsible and express gratitude for his assistance.

Makoto reunites with Shiki in town, and together, they head to their inn. During their conversation, Shiki brings up the so-called heroes who seem to be receiving warm hospitality from the Limia Kingdom and Gritonia Empire. This prompts Makoto to recall the words of the world's wicked goddess, who had mentioned having already selected heroes for her world before discarding Makoto.

To conclude

Makoto and likely the other two heroes, as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Makoto reflecting on the Goddess's words lays the foundation for the forthcoming events in this Winter 2024 anime's narrative as Makoto wonders about her selection of heroes, pondering when and under what circumstances he will eventually encounter them.

The final scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1 also offer glimpses of these two heroes, indicating their probable pivotal roles in the upcoming storyline.

Stay tuned for more anime updates, news, and manga updates in 2024.