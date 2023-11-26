Top 5 most dangerous monsters in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is an indie retro-futuristic game that blends exploration, horror, survival, and strategy. Its objectives demand you obtain scrap from the industrialized moons, mandating a certain profit quota that you must meet by any means. The missions are full of unsettling vibes, with no handholding to guide you through the dangers that lurk around every corner.

Your journey in Lethal Company is obstructed by many grotesque and vicious creatures, all with an insatiable appetite for human flesh. It's impossible to overlook the eerie monsters that are undeniably the main attraction of this spine-tingling experience.

This list will showcase five of the most dangerous monsters you can encounter in Lethal Company.

Bracken, Coil Head, and 3 more of the most threatening monsters in Lethal Company

5) Coil-Head

In Lethal Company, Coil-Heads are bizarre beings, a combination of a radioactive biological weapon and a mannequin. On paper, they seem easy to tackle. You can immobilize them with your gaze, but sometimes they'll charge at you. However, they can become a nuisance when they're accompanied by other foes or used to obstruct pathways.

When battling several foes, assign a team member to monitor a Coil-Head's movements exclusively. When navigating past one, concentrate your gaze on it while carefully sidestepping. Touching it, however, is ill-advised.

If a Coil-Head is obstructing a necessary passage, you may lure it away by retreating briefly and averting your eyes. This tactic can be repeated until a clear path is presented. Another practical method of defense against them is to bar the doorway.

4) Bracken

The Bracken, also known as the Flower Man, appears on all dangerous moons in Lethal Company. It's an extremely elusive creature that's difficult to defeat. One trait that easily distinguishes them is their piercing white-eyed gaze, often seen in the darkest of nights.

While in a brightly lit space, you might come across a Bracken, which is quite a humanoid creature. This red being is adorned with a line of leaves that extend down its spine. It specializes in silently lurking behind players and attending to them if given the chance; if left unchecked, it may infamously break your neck while you're unaware.

Effective Bracken prevention requires a glance, without staring or approaching. Otherwise, this will immediately provoke a hostile response. Applying the glance-and-run method proves effective, as the Bracken will retreat for some time.

To defeat a Bracken, a combination of the zap gun, stun grenades, and a shovel is required. First, stun the creature, and then perform five to six sturdy smacks with the shovel to take it down.

3) Thumper

With shark and human DNA combined, the Thumpers emerge as monstrous creatures with the head of a Great White and massive arms in Lethal Company. These unique beings have a distinct birthing ritual that involves devouring their legs to escape from an egg.

While gathering resources, it's crucial to steer clear of the Thumpers as they emit a distinctive dragging and stomping sound. If you hear a roar, it's a clear indication that one has noticed you. When it unleashes its roar, be prepared for a sudden rush towards you at an alarming speed.

Move quickly and smartly to avoid the Thumper's grasp. Try to lose sight of it by taking a sharp turn into an alternate passage, then keep turning to keep it disoriented and off your trail.

Importantly, if you want to take out a Thumper in Lethal Company, find a high platform and whack it repeatedly with a shovel. Around 10-12 swings should do it.

2) Jester

In Lethal Company, facing the Jester is no easy task. It's a rare and tough adversary, only appearing on hard moons or sporadically elsewhere. The Jester resembles a mobile Jack in the Box, with three distinct modes of operation.

In its first mode, it idly roams the map, awaiting a player. Once encountered, it seamlessly switches over to its second mode, wherein it starts to shadow the player's movements. Gradually, the Jester shifts again, arriving at its third mode, where it twirls its crank using its arm.

The Jester's box will initiate the classic tune Pop Goes the Weasel, which will increase in speed as the device cranks. The grand finale occurs when the song concludes. A ghoulish head will burst forth from the box, setting off a marathon of terror for those making their way through the facility.

Importantly, no visual contact is necessary for the Jester to locate those it chases, and it will not abandon its pursuit until either all players are deceased or they have stayed clear of the entity for around five seconds. If players leave, it will return to its boxed state.

To escape the Jester in Lethal Company, you must immediately go towards the exit if the monster is following you. The best time to take the exit is once it reaches the second mode.

1) Ghost Girl

The elusive Ghost Girl is a mysterious Lethal Company monster that cannot be scanned, making her an unofficial entity in the company’s bestiary. She poses a significant danger, manifesting in various locations, whether it be inside a building or out in the open.

What makes the Ghost Girl peculiar is that at any given moment, she can only be seen by one player. The spine-chilling experience is known to commence with the apparition suddenly showing herself before the targeted player. This is often followed by flickering lights, distortion of auditory sensations, and eerie giggling and breathing sounds.

Both inside and outside the complex, the Ghost Girl has a way of making her presence known, and she cannot be avoided. When she reaches the end of her Haunting state, she will start her hunt for the chosen player. As the Ghost Girl approaches in a playful, childlike manner, the player becomes prey to her, relentless in her pursuit.

If someone dies by the Ghost Girl, she moves on to her next victim. Therefore, it is best if the haunted player occupies her attention while the rest of the players gather resources.