All moons in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, players have one simple goal. They have to explore different moons and collect pieces of scrap. They can sell these items for credits, with which they can purchase items that can make their expeditions easier than before. Needless to say, moons are among the main features of this horror survival game that have managed to amass quite a fanbase at this point in time.

Players will come across multiple moons in the game. Some of them are quite easy to navigate, while others are harder to explore. The section below offers a list of all the moons that players can find in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company moon list

At this point in time, nine moons are available for exploration in Lethal Company. The game is currently in its early access stage, so there's a chance that the developer will add more of them at a later date. But for now, only nine moons are accessible.

Out of these, only Company Headquarters is safe. On the rest of the moons, you will come across multiple monsters, which may or may not be deadly. It's also worth noting that you will be required to spend credits if you want to undertake expeditions to certain moons.

That said, here are all the moons in Lethal Company, including how difficult they are and the amount of credits you need to plan an expedition to them:

71 Gordion - Company HQ

Experimentation - easy difficulty - 0 credits

Assurance - easy difficulty - 0 credits

Vow - easy difficulty - 0 credits

Offense - intermediate difficulty - 0 credits

March - intermediate difficulty - 0 credits

Rend - hard difficulty - 550 credits

Dine - hard difficulty - 600 credits

Titan - hard difficulty - 700 credits

Not all moons will be available to you by default. You will only have access to the first six moons at the beginning. The final three — Rend, Dine, and Titan — will only become explorable to you after you complete your first few expeditions and meet a required quota of scrap that you need to salvage from the other moons.

These places tend to experience weather conditions, too, which can make them slightly difficult to navigate. Furthermore, it's important that you stay away from the moons with intermediate to hard difficulty. To clear those, you will be required to use some equipment to protect yourself from the different monsters that you will encounter in those areas.