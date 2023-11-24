All Lethal Company items and how to get them

In Lethal Company, players have to visit different moons and collect scrap to sell them off. While this sounds like a pretty simple task, gamers must survive the onslaught of multiple monsters that will kill them on sight. While exploring the different facilities on these moons, players will be required to use various items to help them extract scrap easily.

These items need to be purchased in Lethal Company. In this article, we will list all the in-game items and how players can acquire them.

All items in Lethal Company

Every single item that you require in Lethal Company can be purchased in exchange for credits. These will help you perform a range of different activities. While some will help you access hard-to-reach areas, others will aid in dealing with monsters easily.

Here is a comprehensive list of items that you will come across in the game, along with their prices:

Echo Scanner - Available by default

Walkie Talkie - 12 credits

Flash Light - 15 credits

Lockpicker - 20 credits

Pro Flash Light - 25 credits

Shovel - 30 credits

Stun Grenade - 40 credits

Radar booster - 50 credits

Extension Ladder - 60 credits

Boombox - 60 credits

TZP-Inhalant - 120 credits

Zap Gun - 400 credits

Jetpack - 700 credits

For starters, the first things you would want to invest in are a Walkie Talkie and a Flash Light. If you have some extra credits to spare, then instead of investing in the Flash Light, go for the Pro Flash Light. It has better batteries and brighter illumination.

Secondly, you will also need to invest in the Extension Ladder at some point in time. It will help you access areas that are normally out of your reach.

As for weapons, the cheapest one is the Shovel. It can't be used to dig, but you can beat the living daylights out of some of the monsters that you come across.

The Boombox is also a worthy investment once you have the credits. You will be able to lure away the slimes easily. It might be a recurring investment, but it's a price worth paying, given that it's saving your life.

You can use these items in many creative ways in Lethal Company. You also need to pay attention to what you want and what you don't because having some of the items might just reduce the amount of scrap that you can carry back to your ship.