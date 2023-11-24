All Lethal Company ranks and how to unlock them

Lethal Company is a brand new horror survival game that shot to popularity on Steam recently. Despite being in early access, the title has attracted a lot of players all around the globe, thanks to its simplicity in terms of gameplay and the co-op elements associated with it.

There is also a rank system in place that grants players a sense of accomplishment when they complete levels successfully.

The basic objective of Lethal Company is to venture out to different areas, salvage scrap material, and then extract it. The overall rank is determined depending on the performance in these missions.

How to rank up in Lethal Company easily

As of now, there are only five ranks in Lethal Company. These ranks are purely cosmetic in nature because they show up on your suit as a badge. They don't offer any bonuses so far, but it's unclear if the developer will make modifications later.

To progress through these ranks, you will be required to earn XP. You get XP from successfully completing missions. For every mission you complete, you will be awarded a rank between D and S, with D being the lowest and S being the highest.

Your mission rank will depend upon how much scrap you've collected and how many times you die. The more scrap you collect and the fewer times you die, the higher your rank.

Now, based on these mission rankings, you will be rewarded with XP. Needless to say, the higher your mission rank, the higher the XP you're awarded. Once you've accumulated a significant amount of XP, you will automatically be promoted to the next rank.

That said, here are all the ranks that you will come across in Lethal Company, along with their XP requirements:

Intern: 0 - 50 XP

Part timer: 51 - 100 XP

Employee: 101 - 200 XP

Leader: 200 - 500 XP

Boss: 501 XP

It's easy to climb through the initial ranks; however, once you reach the higher ranks, you will start losing XP for poor performance. These include not being able to collect enough scrap to meet the required quota or dying too many times.

So, if you want to reach the Boss rank quickly, you will have to ensure that you don't die often. Furthermore, you will also have to make sure that you have a fair knowledge of the monsters that you may or may not encounter in the game.

Not only that, you will also have to make sure you coordinate properly with your teammates because it's the overall mission score that's taken into account.