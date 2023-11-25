Best ways to avoid Coil Heads in Lethal Company

Lethal Company features some terrifying monsters, and Coil Heads are easily one of the most dangerous. Careless players will find their squad wiped within seconds if they are not careful. So, teams exploring various moon bases for resources must exercise extreme caution when exploring indoors.

Thankfully, there is a specific strategy to beat these Coil Heads in the game. Here's everything players need to know about these monsters and how to avoid them in Lethal Company

Keeping Coil Heads in sight is the only way to deal with them in Lethal Company

Don't take your eyes off it (Image via Mouzzy Jr/YouTube)

Coil Heads are tall, doll-like creatures that have a spring for a neck that connects the body and the head, so they appear less organic than most other monsters in the game. They also make skittering sounds when moving about, so players will likely hear them before seeing them.

These mannequin-esque enemies are reminiscent of foes like the House Beneviento dolls in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose. Anyone who has played the DLC for Capcom's DLC to the acclaimed 2020 survival horror game will instantly know how to deal with them. Simply put, Coil Heads only move when no player is looking at them.

In other words, as long as you keep the creature in view, others can create an escape plan on the fly. However, the Coil Head is also by far the fastest-moving enemy in the game.

Trying to avoid it solo is borderline impossible, especially when other agile monsters make an appearance as well. So, at least two team members are a must for outmaneuvering the Coil Head.

One player can prevent the creature from moving while the other guides them to the exit or a safe spot. Do note that the moment the monster is out of sight, it will be able to move. This makes them hard to avoid in tight spaces like passageways and corridors, while they are more manageable in larger rooms. While it is not possible to kill Coil Heads in Lethal Company, they can be stunned.

This will allow players a brief opportunity to turn their backs momentarily to interact with the exit door. Alternatively, a team member at the base can use the standard teleporter to get a solo player out of trouble. This will cause them to drop any loot they are carrying, however, so bear that in mind.

Lethal Company was developed and published by Zeekerss, and it is available only on PC at the moment via the Steam digital storefront.