"Enjoy this pre-invasion time," says developer as Lethal Company prepares itself for a new update

Lethal Company is the latest horror survival game that has taken the world by storm. In fact, despite being in early access, it has outdone titles like ARK and Rust in terms of player count. At this point in time, it's safe to say that the game is unfinished, but the developer has planned on releasing more updates for the same.

Given that it's a survival-horror game, Lethal Company has a plethora of monsters that players will have to deal with. However, the developer does have a lot of things planned for the title, especially more adversaries.

When does the new Lethal Company update release?

As of this writing, there's no specific date for the new Lethal Company update. That said, the developer has mentioned that the new enemy that they're planning on introducing in the game will match the "season." So it can be speculated that this update will go live sometime in the month of December itself, with a full version release scheduled for some time early next year.

Speaking of the new enemy, the developer further stated that it wouldn't be a creature. It will instead be a new "combatant." They further went on to describe it as a foe or an antagonist. This has led players to believe that the new enemy will be more human in nature, probably belonging to a rival organisation. Moreover, they've also termed the current time as a "pre-invasion time."

This could possibly be alluding to the fact that these new enemies would try to hinder the player from gathering scrap on the moons. Or they could also steal whatever the player has stolen.

It's currently unclear if they're hinting at a PvP-esque gameplay scenario here, so if that's what will happen, then it will definitely make Lethal Company a one of a kind game.

Everything is shrouded in a cloud of mystery for now, and unless the developer reveals more information about the same, it's hard to put a finger on what this new enemy would be. There are a few horror survival games out in the market that have a PvP element to it, so Lethal Company does have some examples from which it can draw reference.

Furthermore, the game has a small ranking system as well. So if there's a PvP element added to the game, it will be interesting to see how it affects the current ranking system that's already in place. Currently, these ranks are just accolades that players can use to show off their skill, but they could have boosts associated with them in the long run.