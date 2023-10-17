5 scary games that will give you the creeps

Thanks to the popularity of genres such as survival horror, scary games have recently experienced a resurgence on the internet. Among the reasons for this phenomenon are the release of classic titles with new graphics and mechanics, as well as the emergence of platforms like Twitch, where viewers can watch their favorite creators play games live.

If you enjoy horror games and their subgenres, here is an updated list of some scary titles that you must play.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 amazing scary games to try out

1) Resident Evil 4: Remake

Among the scary games, Resident Evil is iconic (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil is a classic that has paved the way for the development of the horror genre, along with other titles like Silent Hill. In the remake of its fourth part, you must infiltrate a lonely town and rescue the president's daughter.

Leon S. Kennedy once again stars in this game, which, in its original version, was a revolution for the franchise. At the time, it changed the title's fixed cameras and classic zombies for a new type of infected creature. The developers took risks by changing the rules, making the release more action-oriented, spiced with fast events and more intelligent bosses.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 and its DLC, Separate Ways, features zombies, tense situations, and moments of extreme violence. These ingredients create a story that seems simple but becomes more complex and terrifying as it progresses.

2) Dead Space: Remake

Another classic of scary games (Image via EA)

The Dead Space remake perfectly blends horror and science fiction. This version of the title maintains the spirit of the original game while taking advantage of the new capabilities of consoles and computers.

In this story, the protagonist must face off against terrible creatures that have taken over a spaceship and infested it. These beings are very elusive and difficult to kill. Some hang from walls, others come out of corpses, and many can continue attacking even when they have no limbs.

Now, with a vastly improved sound environment, Dead Space presents a formidable challenge. The precise sound stimulation unsettles you while keeping you alert and terrified at all times.

3) Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker, which takes place during World War II, is one of the best scary games right now (Image via Frictional Games)

One of the most shocking horror games you can play right now is set in a bunker during World War II. Amnesia: The Bunker focuses on environmental terror to achieve a real sense of horror.

While the bombings in the title take place above ground, your character will live underground in a bunker, with their main source of information being what they hear from the outside. That's why it's important to learn, adapt, and experiment with everything you come across and survive however you can.

The constant danger makes the protagonist fear losing their life at any moment.

4) Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

This game is a typical Japanese horror game (Image via Toei)

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse makes it to this list of scary games because it is an exemplary exponent of Japanese horror.

Originally released for Nintendo Switch, this title is expanding its reach to other systems and consoles. In the story, you must investigate a series of disappearances and revive events of the past with the help of a spectral camera capable of containing the spirits that come your way.

In this case, the suspense and tension can cause anxiety, so it's better not to get into Project Zero if you don't have much patience and endurance.

5) The Outlast Trials

One iconic installment of this saga of scary games (Image via Red Barrel Games)

Outlast is one of the most influential games in the horror genre in recent years, with mechanics that prioritize the immersion of the player at a realistic level. It also rewards cunning and pushes your emotional endurance to the limit with constant jumpscares and chases.

The third installment of Outlast builds on the strengths of the previous games and adds to the formula the multiplayer mode. For an enhanced experience, you are now trapped as lab mice in a facility that will subject you to torment. Only by working with others in your situation can you escape in one piece.

That's the end of this list of scary games that will give you the creeps.