10 horror games worth playing this Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, you might feel compelled to get into the spirit. It's the time of year when one celebrates by scaring others. October has its fair share of horror game releases.

Whether you like to lose sleep because you're afraid of what lurks in the dark or a good jumpscare, there are many genuinely horrifying virtual experiences to explore. It's like a buffet where, instead of a delicious dinner, you can choose what type of nightmares you want to face.

Here are some of the scariest video games ever made so you may enjoy the eerie month ahead.

Some of the most scary horror games ever made

1) Nosferatu: The Wrath of Malachi

One of the most underrated horror games of all time (Image via Idol FX)

Nosferatu: The Wrath of Malachi will send shivers down your spine. It is a fantastic first-person action-horror survival game developed by Swedish developer Idol FX.

The plot is loosely based on Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula and focuses on a wealthy British lord who attends his sister's wedding in Transylvania. Unsurprisingly, vampires have kidnapped his family, and you must save each member within a stipulated period.

Despite the game's somewhat old graphics and mechanics, it's still for any vampire or gothic horror fan to play.

2) Dead Space

Years after its release, this game is still a nightmare fuel for many (Image via EA)

Something about the USG Ishimura's dark and misty corridors draws players back in. Developed by Visceral Games and published by EA, Dead Space is a fantastic third-person horror game with survival aspects blended in.

Players control Isaac Clarke, an engineer who volunteered for a mission to repair the mining ship, USG Ishimura, where his girlfriend Nicole works. As with the norm with similar titles, the team is attacked by weird creatures known as Necromorphs. Isaac needs to repair the ship and find out what's going on while attempting to save Nicole.

If you're looking for a horror game to scare the living hell out of you, it's a great time to pick up Dead Space, especially as EA released a remake earlier this year.

3) Amnesia: The Dark Descent

You always don't need a huge budget to be successful (Image via Frictional Games)

Very few gamers on the planet are unaware of this game. This indie title proves you don't need a huge budget to make one of the most terrifying first-person horror experiences.

Daniel, who can barely remember his past, is trapped in a castle. In this compelling tale, he must find a way to escape by solving puzzles while evading the residing Lovecraftian horrors.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is still one of the best horror games, despite being released in 2010.

4) SOMA

What lies deep in the ocean? (Image via Frictional Games)

Frictional Games, the same brilliant minds behind the Amnesia series, come through with another outstanding horror title. SOMA offers a first-person survival horror experience with excellent jumpscares, similar to the developer's earlier efforts.

In contrast to most horror games set in castles or mental asylums, SOMA is set in an underwater research facility. You play the main character, Simon, and explore the undersea facility PATHOS II, which is home to several terrifying mechanical horrors and frightening creatures.

SOMA is a fantastic horror game to indulge in if you enjoy the nightmare experience.

5) Alien: Isolation

Ah, well, a horror game with Xenomorphs? (Image via Sega)

The 1979 movie Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, set the bar in sci-fi horror. A game based on the film was an excellent idea in the thoughts of the Creative Assembly developers, who were 100 percent correct.

Alien: Isolation is a first-person horror game that features Amanda Ripley, daughter of the movie's protagonist, Ellen Ripley. Amanda must find her mother in the space station called Sevastopol.

You play as Amanda, sneaking through the space station while evading hostile creatures. As the game's main adversary, the Xenomorph from the movies also makes an appearance.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of the movie series, Alien: Isolation is an ideal game to get engrossed in this Halloween.

6) F.E.A.R

The enemy AI of this game was revolutionary (Image via Monolith Productions)

Many overlook First Encounter Assault Recon, or F.E.A.R., one of the best shooters and an outstanding horror title, when discussing scary video games. Developed by Monolith Productions, this one was way ahead of its time.

The game's impressive enemy AI, which functions like a real-life infantry squad, won great reviews. It is also an excellent first-person shooter. The silent protagonist is the point man as he investigates the supernatural murderer Paxon Fettel. While discovering the truth of the matter, players will often see visions of a creepy girl in a red dress.

The sound and environment design plays a significant role in how well F.E.A.R. combines horror and action. It's a great game that you should play this spooky season.

7) Resident Evil: Village

Developer Capcom reinvented the story with RE7 without rebooting the series (Image via Capcom)

A list of horror games would be incomplete without mentioning Resident Evil. After the action-packed games of RE5 and 6, Capcom reimagined the franchise with RE7 and returned it to its horror roots. Resident Evil 7's follow-up, Village, builds upon several aspects of its predecessor and improves them in many ways.

RE7's protagonist Ethan Winters retakes the helm and has to save his daughter from an eastern European village full of bizarre creatures in place of a dark, dilapidated mansion full of hillbillies. This game plays out much like its predecessor, a first-person survival horror title.

Regardless of the season, Resident Evil: Village is highly recommended.

8) Evil Within

Enter the dark world of The Evil Within as Detective Sebastian (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Only a few video games are as effective at keeping players in the dark as The Evil Within from 2014. Despite having a confusing plot, it's a superb survival horror game.

Detective Sebastian Castellanos finds himself trapped in a nightmare following his daughter's suspected death and his wife's disappearance. One of the main complaints many people have about this game is relying on documents scattered around the environment to understand the plot.

Fans of older Resident Evil titles or Alan Wake will especially enjoy The Evil Within as a terrific game to lose themselves in for a few hours.

9) Outlast

Can you drive the madness out of the asylum, or will it drive you mad? (Image via Red Barrels)

From the time you boot up the game, Outlast will keep you on your toes. It is a masterpiece; when one utters horror games, this title will be the first to come to mind.

Players navigate a mental asylum full of terrifying monsters with nothing but a camera. The protagonist, Miles Upshur, is a journalist who arrives at Mount Massive Asylum after receiving a tip. The game starts from there. You will undoubtedly spend a lot of time running from homicidal adversaries out of dread as a result of being forced to face your anxieties head-on.

Outlast should be one of your go-to horror games this Halloween and everyone after that.

10) Bloodborne

FromSoftware, please give the world a Bloodborne sequel (Image via FromSoftware)

Despite the fact that the sheer ferocity with which a boss in a FromSoftware game strikes you is already terrifying, the creators have designed a masterpiece for every Lovecraft enthusiast out there. Bloodborne, a fantastic game developed by a Japanese studio, can be considered the forgotten child.

Discover the mysteries that lurk in this gothic metropolis of Yharnam by becoming a Hunter. Bloodborne takes place in a bizarre, nightmare version of Victorian Europe and delivers an extensive, mysterious story of eldritch horror.

It's truly a disgrace that FromSoftware abandoned this game, but if you have a PlayStation console, it's still a fantastic game.