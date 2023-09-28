Capcom announces pricing for Resident Evil 4 remake on iPhone 15 Pro

In a bold move that has stunned the gaming community, Capcom has announced that the Resident Evil 4 remake will launch on Apple's newest iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro. With the delivery of console-caliber experiences to the palm of your hand, this news represents a tremendous advancement in the future of mobile gaming.

Despite the game getting a lot of attention, people are also taking notice of the exorbitant price tag that comes with it.

The price of Resident Evil 4 remake on iPhone 15 Pro disclosed

With Resident Evil 4 remake, mobile gaming will be shown to be just as engaging and thrilling as console gaming. The iPhone 15 Pro is the perfect canvas for this big project because of its improved technological capabilities and amazing graphics. The thought of console-quality gaming on a smartphone is enticing, and gamers all around the world are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The price plan is one of this announcement's key components. Players can sample the action in the game's demo version for free before buying it. This strategy is consistent with the mobile gaming trend of providing free access to a game's introductory stages or material. However, what's raising eyebrows is the price of the full version—$60.

This pricing arrangement deviates significantly from the usual in mobile gaming, where most titles are either free to play with in-app purchases or cost a few bucks. Resident Evil 4 remake's $60 price tag placed it squarely in the category of premium gaming experiences, equivalent to console or PC titles.

The full version of Resident Evil 4 (2023) is not exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro; it will also be available on other high-end Apple devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max and selected iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This expanded device support indicates a commitment to reaching a wider audience of gamers who own these top-tier devices.

So, what should fans of the Resident Evil 4 remake on iPhone 15 Pro expect? This game promises to give the same intense survival horror experience that helped make the original a classic.

Thanks to enhanced graphics, soundtrack, and controls made for touchscreens, Resident Evil 4 will immerse players in its spooky world like never before.