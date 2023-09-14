All AAA games coming to iPhone 15 Pro

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is all set to redefine the world of gaming after it was revealed that multiple AAA titles will be coming to the device soon. Considering that the A17 chip supports ray tracing as well, the visual quality of these titles won't be compromised either. This is definitely a huge leap for the mobile gaming market and will probably improve the accessibility of these titles as well.

This is the first time major AAA titles, which were previously seen on PC and consoles only, will be playable on a mobile device. With that said, here are all the AAA titles that will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and other AAA titles set to come to the iPhone 15 Pro

It will be interesting to see how these titles perform on the iPhone 15 Pro at launch. Although only four titles have been announced so far, there's a high chance that more will be available on the device in the near future. Having said that, here are the titles that players will be able to access on the phone.

1) Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is all set to be one of the biggest releases of the year. With this new title, Ubisoft will be going back to its roots, bringing forth an experience that is completely narrative-driven.

All this while, the title was scheduled to go live on PC and consoles only, but new information indicates that the game will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro as well. While the game is set to go live on the device sometime next year, the exact release date is currently under wraps.

2) Death Stranding

Created by Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is a very popular open-world action game that took markets by storm upon release. From stunning visuals to a soundscape that contributes heavily to the overall setting of the game, Death Stranding is more than just a game, it's an experience.

While the game was initially scheduled to make a debut on the macOS, it will also be making its way to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

3) Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake went live this year and offered some really beautiful visuals compared to the original game. There were some important quality-of-life updates as well.

Once the game goes live on the iPhone 15 Pro, fans will be able to enjoy and relive Leon's adventure while on the go. The game does have some stunning visuals, so it will be interesting to see how it looks on the device.

4) Resident Evil Village

This is the other Resident Evil title that is scheduled to go live on the iPhone 15 Pro. This title was released back in 2021 and attracted quite a few fans of the survival game genre.

As it stands right now, this is the oldest game that's set to go live on the device, and the phone should not have any issues running it seamlessly. Just like the Resident Evil 4 Remake, this title is also set to go live on the 15 Pro later this year.

As of now, these are the only AAA titles coming to the device. Although every game has a specific release window, no solid release date is available yet. Apple has always mentioned that their iPhones have the capacity to offer a console-level gaming experience, so it will be interesting to if they can actually live up to the expectations they're setting for their fans and customers.